Buy That Sexy Lingerie for Yourself – Here’s Where to Get It

Let’s get one thing straight. Lingerie does not need to be reserved for a special event. If you wake up in the morning and feel like wearing the sexiest, laciest, most extravagant underwear set you own, that’s more than enough reason to pop it on.

I, for one, think buying underwear is always a good time, so why not grab yourself something particularly special in the name of loving on yourself. Whatever your inspiration for upgrading your lingerie collection, power to you.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, check out this list of lingerie brands I’ve pulled together below.

I just bought something off here myself and it’s seriously beautiful. This brand’s designs are simple and sexy and they are incredibly soft to the touch. The Annabell set in red is $90 if you’re after a classic date-night look. Shop Kat the Label

Chouchou Intimates also makes some super cute lingerie. Each set is a super feminine mix of satins, silk and lace, in a range of flattering cuts and styles. Shop Chouchou

Aside from selling a glorious amount of sex toys, these guys have quite the collection of lingerie available. From babydolls to boxers, there’s a wide range of sexy AF lingerie options for all kinds of bodies. Sizes span from 8 to 24 here, too. Shop Lovehoney

This online retailer stocks lingerie options from all over the world. Sizes span between 6 and 18 (this does depend on the item, I’m afraid) and they have a fun collection of mesh sets that are well worth a peek. Shop Souszy

It’s likely you already own a lingerie set or two from Bras N Things. They offer a range of different cuts, colours and styles for sizes 8B to 22DD and cater for sizes 6 to 22 for bottoms. Shop Bras N Things

Founded by model and influencer Natalie Roser, Rose & Bare aims to cater to a wide variety of skin tones — they currently come in four affordable shades — so the wearer can find their perfect ‘nude’ set. While it’s not your typical sexy lingerie, it’s damn good if you’re wearing white and still wanna look cute. Shop Rose & Bare

Saturday the Label’s underwire bras, soft-cup bralettes, g-strings, briefs and bodysuits are equal parts cheeky, playful, comfortable and affordable. Honestly, one scroll and you’ll be smashing that ‘add to cart’ button. Shop Saturday the Label

Sotto is a female-owned business out of Sydney that creates beautiful, affordable lingerie. Each piece was made to be worn daily, not just on those special occasions! They also offer a range of apparel like bodysuits, dresses and button-up shirts. Shop Sotto

Australian-designed with a collection that ranges from frilly edges to sleek and simple, these guys have some seriously elegant options. Would you look at that bodysuit? How could you not be feeling yourself in that? Shop Homebodii

From Heidi Klum to Calvin Klein, The Iconic has all the brands you know and love, so if you’re after something simple like these Calvin Klein briefs for $29.95 or something extra like Simone Perele’s collection, your needs will be more than met. Shop THE ICONIC

As far as basics go, Nat V does some of the best. Not only are they sustainable, but they feel buttery soft – it’s like you’re not wearing anything at all. Nat V isn’t lingerie per se, but it’s damn good underwear, so it makes our list. Shop Nat V Basics

If you’re looking for some sexy lingerie that’ll tick all your boxes, you’ll find it at Forever & A Day. The brand has a range of super-affordable sets in different cuts, colourways and sizes. Shop Forever & A Day

