10 Oscar Buzz-Worthy Movies You Can Watch at Home Right Now

As we enter another awards season another round of the finest films from the past year are up for consideration. There’s no telling how COVID-19 will impact the Oscars this year but with cinemas becoming riskier it’s lucky for us that plenty of these award-worthy films are on streaming services.

Here are some of the movies tipped to win big at the Oscars in 2022 that you can stream from the comfort of your couch.

2022 Awards-worthy films you can stream from home

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion’s latest movie The Power of the Dog is a favourite for the 2022 Oscars thanks to its poignant exploration of masculinity, love and grief in the Wild West. The film is heavily tipped as a Best Picture winner and nominations will also surely go to its stellar cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Encanto

Disney has many possible winners in the Best Animation categories this year but it will be hard to top one of the year’s most joyful and musical films, Encanto.

The movie follows Mirabel who is the only member of the Madrigal family to not be blessed with a special power. When the family’s magic is threatened Mirabel learns that being normal might be her greatest strength.

Where to watch it: Disney+

CODA

CODA is a film that Apple forked out millions of dollars to secure and it seems to be paying off now that the movie is raking in the awards nominations.

CODA comes from writer/director Siân Heder and tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. Being a vital point of connection for her family, Ruby is torn about leaving them to follow her dreams.

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up has been a polarising film for many as it tells the all too familiar tale of scientists trying to convince the world that a major planet-ending threat is looming.

Regardless of whether you liked the film or not it is packed with stars and is sure to bring fierce competition to the acting categories this year.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… BOOM! has everyone in Hollywood talking. Andrew Garfield brings a groundbreaking portrayal of playwright Jonathan Larson in a musical biography based on the great artist’s life as he navigates the ups and downs of friendship, love and his career in New York City.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal is picking up Oscar buzz in 2022 for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter. The film stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in a psychological drama about motherhood.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Luca

Another awards-contender from Disney is the heartwarming animation Luca. The fantastical coming of age tale shows the adventures of two young sea monsters who have their first human experiences in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera.

Between this, Encanto and Raya the Last Dragon, it’s hard to tell which Disney movie has the best chance at an Oscar in 2022.

Where to watch it: Disney+

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Hollywood’s most dazzling TV couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, in Being The Ricardos. Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin writes and directs the film that explores the personal and professional obstacles the duo face in front of and behind the camera of their TV show I Love Lucy.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Cruella

Disney takes on Cruella de Vil’s origin story in this incredibly stylish live-action prequel. Whispers are in the air that Emma Stone could win an Oscar for her portrayal of the classic Disney villain but Cruella deserves to pick up awards for its costumes alone.

Where to watch it: Disney+

The Tender Bar

George Clooney’s latest directorial efforts have given us The Tender Bar, a film based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer. Tye Sheridan stars as the young writer who bonds with his uncle (played by Ben Affleck) and the colourful regulars of a local bar.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video (from January 7)

These are just some of the movies tipped to win big at this year’s Academy Awards. Naturally, there are plenty of other movies you’ll have to see in cinemas first but stay tuned to our monthly streaming lists for news on when you can watch them from home.

The 2022 Oscars are set to take place on March 28 but we’ll keep you posted on the details as we get closer to the date.