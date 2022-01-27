Top Contenders for Best Picture, Animated, Documentary and International Feature Films

Another awards season approaches and this year’s Oscars marks the 94th time gold statues will be handed out to what are considered the best films of the year by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Their voting process is a little weird, but it always leaves one film standing on top – except for the odd occasion where someone mixes up the envelopes.

We’re still waiting on official nominations to come out, but in the meantime, here are some of the films predicted to take home an Oscar for Best Picture this year.

Best Picture

Best Picture is the award every feature film strives for. It’s one of the few awards categories that every single member of the Academy is eligible to vote for, so it’s one of the most hotly contested.

The producers of the winning film will typically take the stage to accept the award, but it’s one of the few Oscars that rewards the efforts of every single member who worked on the film.

Previous Best Picture winners

Nomadland

Nomadland is the most recent film to pick up the Best Picture award and also garnered wins for Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Chloe Zhao as Best Director – making her only the second female to ever do so.

You can find it on Disney+ in Australia.

Parasite

It seems so long ago that Parasite made history with its Best Picture win, back in a time where social distancing was non-existent. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but that did only happen in 2020, despite it feeling like 20 years ago.

You can stream it on Stan.

Green Book

Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, Green Book explores the true story of a friendship between a world-class African American pianist and his Italian-American driver. The film picked up Best Picture, along with plenty of controversies, at the 91st Academy Awards.

Aussies can watch it on Netflix.

Best Picture Oscar predictions

So will take the Best Picture award home at the 2022 ceremony?

We’re still waiting on official nominations but the Producers Guild of America recently revealed its top film nominations and these are usually a good predictor of the Best Picture line-up at the Oscars.

The top films in contention right now are:

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Dune

CODA

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Stay tuned on February 8 for the official announcement of the 2022 Best Picture contenders.

Best Animated Feature Film

Animated films get their own category at the Oscars, but it’s not unheard of for an animated film to be included in the Best Picture category as well. For a film to gain a nomination in the Best Animated category it must run longer than 40 minutes and at least 75% of its runtime needs to consist of animation.

Previous Best Animated Film winners

Soul

Disney Pixar is generally a safe bet when it comes to Best Animated Feature Film. Pixar’s 2020 film Soul, about a man seeking to reunite his soul with his body, was no different and was rewarded with Oscar gold.

Watch it on Disney+.

Toy Story 4

No one really expected there would be another Toy Story film after the trilogy was effectively completed in 2010, but Toy Story 4 didn’t disappoint. Its resolution to the tale of Woody the Cowboy was heartfelt enough to earn it the Oscar two years ago.

Watch Toy Story 4 on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It’s rare for superhero films to make it to the Academy Awards but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse broke the mould in every way. The film’s unique animation style and its compelling story of the Spider-Man multiverse struck a chord with audiences and Academy members alike. Now let’s wait and see if the sequel can earn gold next year.

Watch it on Netflix.

Best Animated Feature Film Oscar predictions

There’s some tough competition in this year’s crop of potential Best Animated picture nominees. Disney has not one, not two, but three potential winners on its hands. With ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ making it to the top of music charts around the world, it looks like Encanto will be the film to beat.

Here are the Best Animated Feature Film frontrunners:

Encanto

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Luca

Flee

Sing 2

Best Documentary Feature Film

Not to be forgotten is the documentary category which, like the Animation categories, is split into both Feature and Short film awards.

Previous Best Documentary Feature winners

My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher took home the Oscar last year with its beautiful story of a groundbreaking friendship between one diver and an octopus in the kelp forests off of South Africa.

Check out this heartwarming/heartbreaking story for yourself on Netflix.

American Factory

American Factory uncovered the intriguing story of a Chinese billionaire who employed 2000 Americans at a factory in Ohio but saw its potential fade due to a clash between American and Chinese industries.

Watch it on Netflix.

Free Solo

Free Solo is the literal white-knuckle journey of pro rock climber Alex Honnold who attempts to complete the first solo free climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Watch it on Disney+.

Best Documentary Feature Film Oscar predictions

Some films that have been garnering attention for the Best Documentary category are the animated documentary hybrid Flee (which is also tipped in the Best Animated category) and Questlove’s documentary feature The Summer of Soul (which you can watch on Disney+).

Here are some of the potentials in the lineup:

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Summer of Soul

The Rescue

The First Wave

The Velvet Underground

Best International Feature Film

The Best International Feature Oscar is given to the top film that is presented predominantly in a language other than English. The director(s) of the film will accept the award on stage at the ceremony, but the Oscar is generally considered to be awarded to the country as a whole.

Previous Best International Feature winners

Another Round (Denmark)

Another Round was technically a co-production between Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Led by Mads Mikkelsen the story follows four men who decide to keep some level of alcohol in their system every day.

Stream Another Round on SBS On Demand.

Parasite (South Korea)

Parasite achieved an incredibly rare feat being both the Best International Feature and Best Picture winner at the 2020 Oscars ceremony. The film definitely deserves it for its dark and compelling insight into the class distinction between families in South Korea.

Watch it on Stan.

Roma (Mexico)

Alfonso Cuaron did it again at the 2019 Oscars with his semi-autobiographical tale Roma. The film tells the story housekeeper working for a middle-class family in Mexico City.

Watch it on Netflix.

Best International Feature Film Oscar predictions

The film garnering the most buzz for International Feature at the moment is Japan’s entry Drive My Car. Flee is also tipped to be nominated again here for Denmark, as well as in the documentary and animated categories.

Here are some of the main contenders:

Drive My Car (Japan)

A Hero (Iran)

Flee (Denmark)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

The Hand of God (Italy)

We’ll keep you posted on this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees and winners as soon as they’re announced. In the meantime, here’s where you can watch some of the predicted Oscar hopefuls at home.