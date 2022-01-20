Level Up Your Life

17 Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts for Every Relationship Stage

Lucy Cocoran

Published 2 hours ago: January 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm
Filed to:present
valentine's day
Image: iStock
Valentine’s Day is inching closer, and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st — no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up our top picks of gifts for the big day. From experience vouchers to cocktail making sets and chocolate-covered strawberries, we’ve thought of everything.

Chill Homie Large Cooler Bag, $49.95

After a long, hot day, nothing’s better than a cool bevvie by the beach — and this cooler bag from Pelli Bags can help make that happen.

Buy it here.

ECO. Stone Diffuser & Essential Oil Blends, $130

Help them to relax and unwind with this aromatherapy diffuser set. It looks great in the bedroom and comes with a variety of functions that make it stand out from the rest.

Buy it here.

Pokémon Legends Arceus — Nintendo Switch was $79.95, now $68

Not to further fuel their gaming addiction, but gifting them the new Pokemon Legends game should earn you at least 100 brownie points.

Buy it here.

By Charlette Path of Life Gold Pendant, $189

A beautiful necklace symbolising your love, who wouldn’t swoon over that?

Buy it here.

No Notifications AirPod Case, $54

The perfect way to protect your AirPods and stand out from the rest.

Buy it here.

Peggy Sue Self-Care Trio, $52

Run them a bath and give them the ultimate night of indulgence with this thoughtful pack.

Buy it here. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 was $169.95, now $127.45

Capture all your amazing memories together and keep them as polaroids. It’s one of the sweetest gifts you could give.

Buy it here.

Waterproof Shower Speaker was $49.99, now $43.99

Been looking for a way to drown out their shower singing? This is it.

Buy it here. 

12 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, $55 

Choc-dipped strawberries on Valentine’s Day are a match made in heaven. It’d be rude not to.

Buy it here.

Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection, $469.95

It may land on the pricier side, but this is one gift you’ll never forget. Designed especially for couples, this clitoral stimulator and dual vibrator will bring you closer together than ever before.

Buy it here. 

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, $110

This cult-classic woody scented candle from Le Labo is the perfect gift.

Buy it here.

Red Balloon Gift Voucher

Sometimes the best gift of all isn’t physical, it’s an experience. Red Balloon has an epic lineup of couple experiences, including a night at Holey Moley, painting classes and wine tastings. Take your pick.

Buy an experience voucher under $100 here.

HoMedics Physio Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun, $79

An at-home massager is a dream gift for anyone who’s stressed, sore or just looking to relax.

Buy it here.

Holiday Beach Umbrella, $189.99

You’ll be the sweetest couple on the beach with this fun umbrella.

Buy it here.

23-Piece Stainless Steel Cocktail Set, $69.99

Get shaken and stirred all night long with this extensive cocktail making kit. G&T, anyone?

Buy it here.

Philips Electric Shaver was $99, now $79

This high-tech razor can be used wet or dry, giving him a clean, comfortable shave.

Buy it here.

Sky Gazer Sand Free Towel from $44.90

Give them a gift of a sand-free summer with this cute towel from Sky Gazer.

Buy it here.

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

