These Magnum-Inspired Cocktails Give You Dessert in a Drink

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: October 18, 2021 at 3:34 pm -
Filed to:cocktails
magnumrecipes
Image: Supplied

Having a cocktail is already quite a treat but what if your drink could also be your dessert?

These fancy cocktail recipes are inspired by Magnum’s new Destinations ice cream range which is both delicious and takes your tastebuds on a trip overseas. If ice cream isn’t really your style, why not travel around the world with these cocktail recipes instead?

All the recipes have been designed by Grant Collins, renowned mixologist for Gin Lane, so you just know you won’t be able to stop at one.

New York chocolate cheesecake martini recipe

magnum new york cheesecake cocktail
Image: Supplied

New York is known for its delicious cheesecake which you can now get in drink form with this martini recipe. Try it at home!

Ingredients:

  • 45mL London Dry Gin
  • 20mL White Cacao
  • 15mL Lillet Blanc Vermouth (preferred) or Dry Vermouth
  • Sugar syrup
  • Dark chocolate (garnish)
  • Lemon (garnish)

Method:

  1. Add 45mL of London Dry Gin into a shaker with 20mL of White Cacao.
  2. Pour 15mL of Lillet Blanc Vermouth or if you prefer a dry alternative, you can use their Dry Vermouth.
  3. Balance this with a little sugar syrup and add some ice.
  4. Give your mixture a good shake and strain into a martini glass.
  5. Garnish with a little grated dark chocolate and a lemon twist.

Tahiti passionfruit and white chocolate rum recipe

Image: Supplied

For something a bit fruitier we head over to Tahiti with a recipe for passionfruit and white chocolate rum.

Ingredients:

  • 45mL Spiced Rum
  • 10mL Vanilla
  • 10mL White Cacao
  • 80mL Passionfruit juice
  • 60mL Pineapple juice
  • Pineapple chunks (garnish)
  • White chocolate (garnish)
  • Cherry (garnish)

Method:

  1. Pour 45mL of Spiced Rum and 10mL of vanilla into a shaker.
  2. Add 10mL of White Cacao into your shaker with 80mL of Passionfruit juice and 60mL of Pineapple juice.
  3. Add ice and shake well.
  4. Pour into a tiki mug or a tall glass over ice.
  5. Garnish with a tropical umbrella, pineapple, grated white chocolate and a cherry.

Las Vegas Bellini recipe

Magnum las vegas bellini cocktail recipe
Image: Supplied

When it comes to Las Vegas you need a good drink before your big night out and nothing says that quite like vodka and champagne.

Ingredients:

  • 15mL Vodka
  • 15mL White Cacao
  • 10mL White Chocolate Syrup
  • Sugar syrup
  • Sparkling wine or champagne
  • Lemon (garnish)
  • 90% cacao chocolate (garnish)

Method:

  1. Pour 15mL of vodka into your shaker with 15mL of white cacao.
  2. Add in 10mL of white chocolate syrup and a dash of sugar syrup.
  3. Add some ice and give it a good shake.
  4. Strain into a chilled champagne flute.
  5. Top with sparkling wine or champagne if you’re feeling decadent.
  6. Finally, garnish your cocktail with a lemon twist and a slice of 90% cacao chocolate.

You can also pair these Magnum cocktail recipes with the flavours in the new Destinations ice cream range if you’re up for double the dessert!

