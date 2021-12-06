Christmas Weather: Here’s What Seasonal Predictions Can Tell Us So Far

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. I guess that’s what happens if you spend a good chunk of the year stuck inside your home, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days and others we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. So how does 2021 stack up?

What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

While the festive season is officially in full swing, we do still have a few weeks to go before Christmas. So, there’s a solid chance some of these Christmas day weather forecasts will change.

But we do have some initial predictions, and an indication of what we can expect from the summer months more generally, which can act as a guide.

Naturally, we’ll update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period begin rolling out for 2021. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:

The below quotes are taken from the Bureau of Meteorology:

December to February rainfall is likely to be above median for much of the eastern states of Australia, with highest chances for eastern Queensland, eastern NSW and eastern Victoria.

December to February maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for most of Australia, with below-median daytime temperatures likely for eastern NSW, south-east Queensland and far eastern Victoria.

There is an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures (in the top 20% of historical records) for December to February for much of Australia away from the east (1.5 to 3.0 times the usual chance).

There is an increased chance of unusually high rainfall (in the top 20% of historical records) for December to February over most of the eastern states, as well as small patches of SA, the NT and northern WA (1.5 to 3.0 times the usual chance).

Minimum temperatures for December to February are very likely to be warmer than median for most of Australia, with south-eastern WA and western SA having roughly equal chances of warmer or cooler than median nights.

The La Niña in the Pacific Ocean and the positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) state are likely influencing the above median rainfall outlooks.

So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!

Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021

AccuWeather has an early weather forecast for all the major Australian cities for Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2021. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.

Sydney weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 19-24 °C

19-24 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North/North East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 18-24 °C

18-24 °C Weather: Partly cloudy; sunshine

Partly cloudy; sunshine Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: North/North East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 19-25 °C

19-25 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North/North East

Brisbane weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 21-27 °C

21-27 °C Weather: Sunshine; cloudy

Sunshine; cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 22-27 °C

22-27 °C Weather : Cloudy

: Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 20-27 °C

20-27 °C Weather : Cloudy

: Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South/South East

Melbourne weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 13-22 °C

13-22 °C Weather: Partly sunny; cloudy

Partly sunny; cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 14-23 °C

14-23 °C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 16-23 °C

16-23 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy

: Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South

Darwin weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 25-32 °C

25-32 °C Weather: Cloudy; thunderstorms

Cloudy; thunderstorms Chance of rain: 84%

84% Wind: North

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 24-32 °C

24-32 °C Weather: Cloudy; thunderstorms

Cloudy; thunderstorms Chance of rain: 84%

84% Wind: North/North East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 24-33 °C

24-33 °C Weather : Showers; partly cloudy

: Showers; partly cloudy Chance of rain: 67%

67% Wind: North/North East

Adelaide weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 15-24 °C

15-24 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South/South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 14-24 °C

14-24 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

5% Wind: South/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 14-24 °C

14-24 °C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: South/South East

Hobart weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 12-19 °C

12-19 °C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: West/North West

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 12-19 °C

12-19 °C Weather : Overcast

: Overcast Chance of rain: 58%

58% Wind: South

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 12-19 °C

12-19 °C Weather : Partly sunny

: Partly sunny Chance of rain: 58%

58% Wind: North West

Canberra weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 10-23 °C

10-23 °C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North/North East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 11-24 °C

11-24 °C Weather : Mostly sunny; some clouds

: Mostly sunny; some clouds Rain: 20%

20% Wind: East/ South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 13-24 °C

13-24 °C Weather : Mainly cloudy with showers

: Mainly cloudy with showers Chance of rain: 67%

67% Wind: North East

Perth weather

Christmas Eve:

Temperature: 17-27 °C

17-27 °C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: East/South East

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 18-29 °C

18-29 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Rain : 10%

: 10% Wind: South/South East

Boxing Day:

Temperature: 17-27 °C

17-27 °C Weather : Sunny

: Sunny Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: South/South East

All-round it looks like Australia will be a bit of a mixed bag on Christmas day, there are a few mentions of clouds and rain, we’re sorry to say. As we mentioned earlier, however, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.

This article on Christmas and Boxing Day weather 2021 has been updated since its original publication date.