Bake Your Own Flatpack with IKEA’s Gingerbread Furniture

Fancy eating a chair? How about sinking your teeth into a bookcase? Well, your fantasies have come true with IKEA’s gingerbread range.

The flatpack masters have released a set of free stencils so you can create gingerbread versions of iconic IKEA furniture items. Like why build just a gingerbread house when you can kit it out with edible furniture, too?

Take your pick from the classic Billy bookcase, Strandmon armchair, Rens rug, Malm bed frame, Lack side table, or the Jokkmokk dining table and chairs set.

You can download the stencils for free and each design comes with easy-to-follow instructions — you don’t even need an Allen key.

If you don’t have your own go-to gingerbread recipe, IKEA has ready-to-roll frozen gingerbread that you can make the mini furniture with.

It’s all part of the company’s Christmascape kits, which offer inspiration on everything from sustainable table decorations to how to deck out your balcony or outdoor space for the festive season.

“More than ever, we know many Australians are looking for easy, beautiful, affordable and sustainable solutions heading into the festive season. So we’ve created these Christmascape kits to provide the inspiration and how-to advice to make it really easy for people to create a magical space,” IKEA’s home furnishing direction leader, Christine Gough, said. “These curated collections provide Australians with solutions to embrace new traditions and create magical moments this Christmas — whether it’s enhancing the smallest of spaces, cooking with kids or entertaining for one, two or 20, the kits enable customers to bring the festivities to life in their home in true IKEA fashion that won’t hurt their wallet or the environment.”

