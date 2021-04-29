Krispy Kreme’s Crunchie Doughnuts Are the Best Of Both Worlds

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to interesting flavours. Every year the doughnut giant brings out special themed flavours for Christmas, Easter and Halloween, and even now you can buy a Peanut, Butter and Jelly doughnut as part of the ‘Perfect Partners’ range.

But this latest flavour collaboration might just be, dare I say it, Krispy Kreme’s best?

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Cadbury to bring us two new Crunchie flavoured doughnuts. There’s the Crunchie filled doughnut – which is full of honeycomb custard – and the Crunchie ring doughnut which is coated in honeycomb truffle icing and topped with Crunchie pieces.

We got our hands on these new treats in the office this week and let me tell you, these doughnuts are something else.

The good

The general consensus is that both of these doughnuts are delicious. If you’re a fan of the classic Cadbury Crunchie bar, this is absolutely the doughnut you are looking for.

The Crunchie ring-shaped doughnut is all the best parts of an original glazed Krispy Kreme topped with delicious honeycomb icing – that still manages to taste like a Crunchie. The best part is, hands down, the crunchie ball toppings that coat the doughnut. It’s the perfect infusion and really makes you feel like you’re eating a Crunchie and a doughnut at the same time.

I was wary about the filled doughnut, not being much of a custard fan myself, but this ain’t any old custard. The truffle honeycomb custard in this doughnut is very sweet but delicious and it transcends your typical custard doughnut by a long shot. It also gets a few of the Crunchie pieces on top which is an added bonus.

Here’s what the team thought:

“The one with the crunchie balls on it was so sweet, but not too sweet. It was the perfect blend of crunch and soft.The custard-filled one was also a dream, and tasted like heaven.” – Leah “I’m generally of the opinion that Krispy Kreme is overrated. But my love of honeycomb chocolate superseded this and I was firmly a fan of both versions of the Crunchie KK. The hero was the Crunchie balls that delicately graced the top of both donuts. It added a fun layer of texture and tasted delicious. I was also surprised at how much I enjoyed the cream-filled variant, though I would perhaps expire from sugar overload if I attempted to huff a whole one.” – Tegan “The cream-filled one was surprisingly good, though I don’t think I could eat a whole one.” – Mel

The not so good

It’s easy to get wrapped up in how good these doughnuts are, but there are a couple of downsides. Both doughnuts are pretty damn messy, particularly trying to balance the Crunchie pieces while you eat. The team was also split when it came to the pros and cons of these Crunchie toppings.

Both doughnuts are definitely a sweetness overload, but it’s a doughnut, you know what you signed up for.

“The “ring thing one” fell apart – the icing and Crunchie topping just fell off. That one you’d be better off just eating a Crunchie bar.” – Mel “Did not enjoy. Mostly because the little crunchie balls made for a messy and displeasing texture. No thank you!” – Henno “I get why this is an exciting drop. But the icing fell off mine and it all felt a little too messy. The honeycomb flavour was yummy, but I’m more of an original glaze type of gal.” – Steph

The verdict

While the Crunchie Krispy Kreme doughnuts didn’t get a 100% rating in our office, they are still an excellent collaboration. Fans of both Krispy Kreme and Crunchie will have their dreams fulfilled with either of these new doughnuts and for honeycomb enthusiasts, it’s well worth a shot.

You can grab the Crunchie Krispy Kreme doughnuts right now from any Krispy Kreme store or at 7-Eleven. They’ll cost you $3.75 a pop.

I for one am here for more Krispy Kreme x Cadbury collaborations. What’s next? Cherry Ripe doughnuts? Flake doughnuts? I’m there.