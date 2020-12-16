Easy Peanut Butter Based Christmas Snacks That You Won’t Want to Share

The Christmas season is often an excuse to let it all go and indulge in whatever food and drink you please. Those strict diets and healthy regimes you’ve been so faithfully sticking to all year go out the window in favour of all the ham and wine you can eat.

Gorging on delicious food at Christmas time should not have to be sacrificed. But just in case you do want to swap out some indulgences for a healthier Christmas snack, the team at Mayver’s have some solutions that sound pretty delish. Put away the candy canes and break out some healthy gingerbreads and Christmas bark instead for guilt-free tasty options that won’t break the diet (too much).

Check out these quick and easy recipes below from leading dietitian, Susie Burrell, using Mayver’s delicious peanut butter.

Christmas Bark

What you’ll need (makes: 20-25 pieces)

200g dark or milk chocolate

200g white chocolate

1 cup Mayver’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup pistachios

1/2 cup low sugar cranberries

1 cup pretzels

Directions:

1. Melt chocolate over low heat. Stir in peanut butter.

2. Pour into a baking tray lined with baking paper.

3. Top with a mix of cranberries, pretzels and pistachios.

4. Allow to set in fridge for 2-3 hours. Then break and serve.

Christmas Gingerbread

What you’ll need (makes: 15-25 pieces)

4 tbsp butter

1/3 cup Mayver’s Skin On Peanut Butter

1/2 cup brown sugar (can substitute with honey or rice malt)

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp bicarb soda

2 cups plain flour, sifted

Directions:

1. Place butter and peanut butter in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well with an electric beater until light and fluffy. Add sugar, egg and vanilla and pulse until well combined.

2. Stir in spices and flours. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to rest.

3. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C (fan-forced) and line three baking trays with baking paper.

4. Use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll out dough on a large sheet of baking paper until 4-5mm thick. Cut out gingerbread men with your desired cutter and place onto lined baking trays. Repeat with remaining mixture.

5. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden.

These Christmas snacks are easy to make, tasty and healthy. Great for an after-lunch treat or a road trip bite.