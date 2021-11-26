4 Tequila Cocktails That Celebrate the Mexican Spirit

Fancy a tequila? What about a fancy tequila cocktail that’s surprisingly simple to make? Good, that’s what we’re here for.
If you’ve ever wondered what tequila is actually made of, it comes from the Weber blue agave plant. Fermentable sugars are extracted from the core of the plant, and that sugary juice is then combined with yeast. That’s it.
There’s a real knack to pairing tequila with food, and it all starts with knowing the difference between the Blanco, Reposado and Aňejo styles.
Cazcabel has developed a world of flavours with its range of tequilas, and now they made it easy to harness those flavours with some classy cocktails.
These tequila cocktails may look fancy (perfect for impressing guests) but they’re pretty easy to pull off. So let’s get started!
4 tasty tequila cocktail recipes
Picante cocktail recipe
Glass: collins glass
Garnish: dried lime wheel, fresh coriander and red chilli
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila
- 20ml lime juice
- 3 dashes of green Tabasco
- Top with premium ginger beer
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a collins glass and stir well before filling with lots of cubed ice. Top with premium ginger beer and garnish.
Pomegranate Margarita recipe
Glass: rocks glass
Garnish: lime wedge
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Reposado Tequila
- 20ml Pama Pomegranate Liqueur
- 25ml lime juice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with lots of ice. Shake well, strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass and garnish.
Paloma Noches recipe
Glass: highball glass
Garnish: slice of grapefruit
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila
- 30ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 30ml grapefruit juice
- Pink grapefruit soda, to top off
Directions:
Muddle a passionfruit and add the rest of the ingredients. Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass and garnish.
Nectar Of The Gods recipe
Glass: heatproof cup
Garnish: slice of apple and cinnamon stick
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Honey Tequila
- 150ml hot cider
Directions:
Heat the cider in a pan and stir in the Cazcabel Honey Tequila. Serve in a heatproof glass or cup and garnish.
Now all that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy.
