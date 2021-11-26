4 Tequila Cocktails That Celebrate the Mexican Spirit

Fancy a tequila? What about a fancy tequila cocktail that’s surprisingly simple to make? Good, that’s what we’re here for.

If you’ve ever wondered what tequila is actually made of, it comes from the Weber blue agave plant. Fermentable sugars are extracted from the core of the plant, and that sugary juice is then combined with yeast. That’s it.

There’s a real knack to pairing tequila with food, and it all starts with knowing the difference between the Blanco, Reposado and Aňejo styles.

Cazcabel has developed a world of flavours with its range of tequilas, and now they made it easy to harness those flavours with some classy cocktails.

These tequila cocktails may look fancy (perfect for impressing guests) but they’re pretty easy to pull off. So let’s get started!

4 tasty tequila cocktail recipes

Picante cocktail recipe

Glass: collins glass

Garnish: dried lime wheel, fresh coriander and red chilli

What you’ll need:

60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila

20ml lime juice

3 dashes of green Tabasco

Top with premium ginger beer

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a collins glass and stir well before filling with lots of cubed ice. Top with premium ginger beer and garnish.

Pomegranate Margarita recipe

Glass: rocks glass

Garnish: lime wedge

What you’ll need:

30ml Cazcabel Reposado Tequila

20ml Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

25ml lime juice

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with lots of ice. Shake well, strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass and garnish.

Paloma Noches recipe

Glass: highball glass

Garnish: slice of grapefruit

What you’ll need:

30ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila

30ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

30ml grapefruit juice

Pink grapefruit soda, to top off

Directions:

Muddle a passionfruit and add the rest of the ingredients. Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass and garnish.

Nectar Of The Gods recipe

Glass: heatproof cup

Garnish: slice of apple and cinnamon stick

What you’ll need:

30ml Cazcabel Honey Tequila

150ml hot cider

Directions:

Heat the cider in a pan and stir in the Cazcabel Honey Tequila. Serve in a heatproof glass or cup and garnish.

Now all that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy.