4 Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate International Coffee Day

Get perked up because October 1 is International Coffee Day! And what better way to celebrate than with one of these coffee cocktails.
Just in time for the big day, Cazcabel’s new Coffee Tequila is now available in Australia. It’s got a roasted sweet hit of coffee with that classic earthy agave base, creating the perfect balance sweetness and bitterness. While it can be enjoyed neat over ice, its also works wonders one of these coffee cocktails.
The team at Cazcabel have created four recipes to try. So let’s get the party started!
Don’s Russian
Ingredients:
- 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 15ml Cointreau
- 20ml espresso
- 2 tsp double cream
- Coffee tequila beans to garnish
Method:
Shake all ingredients and double strain into the glass. Garnish with the coffee tequila beans on top.
Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 50ml espresso
- 5ml sugar syrup
- Orange twist to garnish
Method:
Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Mexican Alexander
Ingredients:
- 40ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 10ml white chocolate liquor
- 50ml double cream
- Cubed ice
- Pinch of sea salt
- Grated nutmeg to garnish
Method:
Grate nutmeg in a chocolate nest glued to the base of the glass. Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice. Double strain into a frozen Nic and Nora glass.
Banana Split Martini
Ingredients:
- 35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 25ml cacao infused rum
- 20ml caramelised banana syrup
- 50ml freshly pulled espresso
- Cubed ice
- Pinch of salt
- Caramelised banana slice to garnish
Method:
Shake all ingredients with the cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with the caramelised banana slice.
And there you have it! You’ll be both perked up and chilled out with these coffee cocktails for International Coffee Day, and beyond.
The Cazcabel range of tequila is available at Dan Murphy’s. Cazcabel Blanco, Coffee and Reposado are also available at BWS.
