4 Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate International Coffee Day

Get perked up because October 1 is International Coffee Day! And what better way to celebrate than with one of these coffee cocktails.

Just in time for the big day, Cazcabel’s new Coffee Tequila is now available in Australia. It’s got a roasted sweet hit of coffee with that classic earthy agave base, creating the perfect balance sweetness and bitterness. While it can be enjoyed neat over ice, its also works wonders one of these coffee cocktails.

The team at Cazcabel have created four recipes to try. So let’s get the party started!

Don’s Russian

Ingredients:

35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

15ml Cointreau

20ml espresso

2 tsp double cream

Coffee tequila beans to garnish

Method:

Shake all ingredients and double strain into the glass. Garnish with the coffee tequila beans on top.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

50ml espresso

5ml sugar syrup

Orange twist to garnish

Method:

Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Mexican Alexander

Ingredients:

40ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

10ml white chocolate liquor

50ml double cream

Cubed ice

Pinch of sea salt

Grated nutmeg to garnish

Method:

Grate nutmeg in a chocolate nest glued to the base of the glass. Shake all ingredients together with cubed ice. Double strain into a frozen Nic and Nora glass.

Banana Split Martini

Ingredients:

35ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila

25ml cacao infused rum

20ml caramelised banana syrup

50ml freshly pulled espresso

Cubed ice

Pinch of salt

Caramelised banana slice to garnish

Method:

Shake all ingredients with the cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with the caramelised banana slice.

And there you have it! You’ll be both perked up and chilled out with these coffee cocktails for International Coffee Day, and beyond.

The Cazcabel range of tequila is available at Dan Murphy’s. Cazcabel Blanco, Coffee and Reposado are also available at BWS.