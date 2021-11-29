You Can Get a $1 Pizza From Dominos Today, but Only for One Hour

Domino’s Pizza is jumping on the cyber sale bandwagon this week by offering hungry customers a chance to grab Large Value Range Pizzas for just $1 on November 29 (that’s today).

The catch here is that you only have one hour to take advantage of the deal. The discounted pizzas are available on the Domino’s App only between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Get your hands on tasty classics like a large pepperoni, ham and cheese or marg pizza for a literal gold coin. But there are a couple of limitations to keep in mind. Domino’s has stated that orders are limited to 1 pizza only, and there is no delivery on these babies – you must pick up your cheap as sin pizza.