You Can Get a $1 Pizza From Dominos Today, but Only for One Hour

Domino’s Pizza is jumping on the cyber sale bandwagon this week by offering hungry customers a chance to grab Large Value Range Pizzas for just $1 on November 29 (that’s today).
The catch here is that you only have one hour to take advantage of the deal. The discounted pizzas are available on the Domino’s App only between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021.
Get your hands on tasty classics like a large pepperoni, ham and cheese or marg pizza for a literal gold coin. But there are a couple of limitations to keep in mind. Domino’s has stated that orders are limited to 1 pizza only, and there is no delivery on these babies – you must pick up your cheap as sin pizza.
Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Adam Ballesty called the $1 pizza offer the ultimate ‘Buy Now and Eat Now’ deal.
“Unlike perhaps some of our other online purchases this shopping weekend, everyone can enjoy a $1 pizza this Cyber Monday without having to worry about what the bank statement will look like next month!”
You can download the Domino’s Pizza Australia app on the App Store and Google Play to check out the full range of deals available.
Another fun feature with Domino’s is that the pizza spot often shares fun flavours and deals in its secret menu. This, for example, was where the limited-edition sausage sizzle pizza was first dropped.
If you’re keen to learn how to access this sweet hidden feature, Domino’s shared a guide on how to do that through its TikTok account. Check out the instructional video below.
Feeling hungry after all this pizza talk? Here’s a recipe for how to make a single-serve pizza in a mug. It may not be a classic ham and cheese Domino’s slice, but it only takes a couple of minutes to whip up so it’s definitely worth a try.
