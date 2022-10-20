Level Up Your Life

Domino’s Is Now Offering Impossible Beef Pizzas in Australia

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 34 mins ago: October 20, 2022 at 12:48 pm -
Filed to:dominos
fast foodfoodimpossible foodspizzavegan
Domino’s Is Now Offering Impossible Beef Pizzas in Australia
Image: Domino's

Proving that vegetarians don’t have to miss out on all the fun, Domino’s has launched a new meat-free pizza range featuring Impossible Beef.

For those unfamiliar with Impossible Beef, it’s a much healthier choice for the environment, using 69% less water, 95% less land and 88% fewer greenhouse gases than beef cows in Australia. It’s also a much healthier choice for you, as it contains 25% less saturated fat than meat from beef cows. Moreover, it is gluten-free and halal – meaning most people will be able to enjoy this meat substitute.

“[Impossible Beef pizza topping] has all the flavour and texture of juicy, authentic minced beef, but with far less environmental impact. Whether you’re looking to reduce your traditional meat consumption or mix up your menu with flexitarian choices, Domino’s new Impossible Pizzas provide all our customers a meaningful option without compromising on taste, for the perfect Impossible Pizza Night,” Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Ballesty, said of the announcement.

Sold? Let’s find out what’s on Domino’s Impossible pizza menu.

Domino’s Impossible Pizza: What’s on the menu?

dominos impossible pizza
Image: Domino’s

Impossible Beef is available as an option on all your favourite pizzas, including:

  • Impossible Supreme
  • Impossible Godfather
  • Impossible Fire Breather
  • Impossible Cheeseburger
  • Impossible Hamburger
  • Impossible BBQ Burger
  • Impossible Double Beef & Onion
  • Impossible Pizza Night
  • Vegan Impossible Fire Breather
  • Vegan Impossible Godfather Vegan Impossible Supreme

Check out the full menu of options on Domino’s website.

impossible pizza dominos
Image: Domino’s

The Impossible pizza options are available in Domino’s stores nationwide starting October 20.

If you’re hoping to snag a bargain on this new pizza range, you’re in luck because Domino’s is offering 30% off a large Impossible pizza pick up or delivered when you order through the Domino’s app between October 24 and December 4. It’s the perfect excuse to try the new meat-free pizzas.

Domino’s is just the latest fast food chain to enter the meat-free space, with both McDonald’s and Guzman y Gomez offering new plant-based meals on their menus now.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.