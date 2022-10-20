Domino’s Is Now Offering Impossible Beef Pizzas in Australia

Proving that vegetarians don’t have to miss out on all the fun, Domino’s has launched a new meat-free pizza range featuring Impossible Beef.

For those unfamiliar with Impossible Beef, it’s a much healthier choice for the environment, using 69% less water, 95% less land and 88% fewer greenhouse gases than beef cows in Australia. It’s also a much healthier choice for you, as it contains 25% less saturated fat than meat from beef cows. Moreover, it is gluten-free and halal – meaning most people will be able to enjoy this meat substitute.

“[Impossible Beef pizza topping] has all the flavour and texture of juicy, authentic minced beef, but with far less environmental impact. Whether you’re looking to reduce your traditional meat consumption or mix up your menu with flexitarian choices, Domino’s new Impossible Pizzas provide all our customers a meaningful option without compromising on taste, for the perfect Impossible Pizza Night,” Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Ballesty, said of the announcement.

Sold? Let’s find out what’s on Domino’s Impossible pizza menu.

Domino’s Impossible Pizza: What’s on the menu?

Impossible Beef is available as an option on all your favourite pizzas, including:

Impossible Supreme

Impossible Godfather

Impossible Fire Breather

Impossible Cheeseburger

Impossible Hamburger

Impossible BBQ Burger

Impossible Double Beef & Onion

Impossible Pizza Night

Vegan Impossible Fire Breather

Vegan Impossible Godfather Vegan Impossible Supreme

Check out the full menu of options on Domino’s website.

The Impossible pizza options are available in Domino’s stores nationwide starting October 20.

If you’re hoping to snag a bargain on this new pizza range, you’re in luck because Domino’s is offering 30% off a large Impossible pizza pick up or delivered when you order through the Domino’s app between October 24 and December 4. It’s the perfect excuse to try the new meat-free pizzas.

Domino’s is just the latest fast food chain to enter the meat-free space, with both McDonald’s and Guzman y Gomez offering new plant-based meals on their menus now.