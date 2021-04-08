How to Make Single-Serve Pizza in a Mug

Who doesn’t love a quick and easy food hack? We want delicious things and we want them as soon as possible! As our piece on scrambling eggs in a jar highlighted, there are loads of shortcuts available to time-poor cooks – you just need to find them.

So, when I came across this recipe for a microwavable pizza in a mug, I knew I had to learn more. The concept comes from Gemma Stafford of Bigger Bolding Baking and according to the 800+ positive reviews it’s received, I’d say it’s pretty broadly enjoyed.

This baby is a super easy treat you can pull together for lunch in a few minutes (literally five minutes), or of an evening if you can’t be bothered to mess around with dinner. Check out the recipe for yourself below.

This is how you make mug pizza

What you’ll need:

Pull together the ingredients for your pizza base, sauce and toppings of choice.

Gemma’s suggestions are listed on the website here.

Directions:

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable mug. Add in the milk and oil then mix together. There might be some lumps but that is ok. Spoon on the pizza sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter. Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni, and dried herbs (basil or oregano will work). Microwave for 1 minute 10 seconds – 1 minute 20 seconds, or until it rises up and the toppings are bubbling (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary) Enjoy straight away!

You can check out footage of Gemma pulling together her microwave pizza in a mug (along with a bunch of other mug-based meals) in the video below.

The question is, would you give it a try? Let us know in the comments!