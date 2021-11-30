Cyber Monday Might Be Over but These Amazon Sales Are Still Running

If you don’t have shopping fatigue from all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales over the weekend, we’ve got some good news for you. There are still a bunch of lingering sales on Amazon that are worth snapping up before they’re gone. While the Black Friday/Cyber Monday marketplace is gone, you can find some epic sales in Amazon’s daily deals section.

And because Christmas is right around the corner, and we’re still searching for presents, we’re all about gift ideas that won’t break the bank. Today alone, we’ve found some pretty huge savings on Nikon cameras, Nintendo consoles and Garmin smartwatches, to name a few.

Here are our picks from Amazon’s daily deals.

Amazon’s Best Daily Deals

Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories

Nikon Z 50 Twin Lens Kit + ML-L7 Remote + Additional EN-EL25 Battery, $1,499 (usually $2,099)

At the moment, you can still score some pretty sweet deals on Nikon cameras and accessories. You can get up to 35% off the Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless (Body Only), $1,485 (usually $2,299), 29% off a Nikon Z 50 bundle, $1,499 (usually $2,099), which includes twin lenses, additional battery packs and an ML-L7 Remote, and save $159 on the Nikon D3500, $839 (usually $998).

You can find more Nikon camera deals here.

Save on Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro, $559 (usually $1,149)

If you’ve had a Garmin smartwatch on your wish list for a long time, now is the time to make your dreams a reality. Right now, you can save up to 50% on some of their range. The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is on sale for $559 (usually $1,149), which will save you $590. And it doesn’t stop there. You can score the Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Instinct Solar for $222.99 (usually $399) and $394 (usually $699), respectively.

You can find more Garmin Smartwatch deals here.

Save on Crosley Record Players

The Crosley Voyager Portable Bluetooth Turntable, $115 (usually $189)

Now, this might just be my opinion, but I think everyone should own a record player in their life, and Crosley ones are always a pretty affordable option — especially when they’re on sale. The Crosley Voyager Portable Bluetooth Turntable, which comes in at least eight different colours btw, is on sale for $115 (usually $189), while the Crosley Cruiser Portable Bluetooth Turntable is just $105 (usually $169), and the classic Crosley Lancaster Entertainment Center is just $185 (usually $299). You can also score a Crosley Record Storage Crate for $60 (usually $99).

You can find more Crosley Record deals here.

Save on Amazon Devices

Echo Show 8, $99 (usually $199)

Convert your home into a smart one with these Amazon devices that are currently on sale. Everything from the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) right through to the Fire TV Stick is between 40-68% off RRP. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently just $19 (usually $59), All-new Echo Show 8 is 50% off at just $99 (usually $199) and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $59 (usually $99).

You can find more Amazon device deals here.

Save on the Nintendo Switch Consoles and controllers

Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $448 (usually $560.90)

While they’re obviously not as good as the Nintendo sales during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, you can still get a couple of bucks of a pretty sweet Nintendo bundle. A Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online, 3 Month Bundle, is currently $448 (RRP usually $560.90). At the same time, you can get up to 15% off a bunch of Nintendo Switch Lite Consoles, $279 (usually $329.95) and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pairings for around $89 (usually $119.95).

You can find more Nintendo deals here.

You can find more of Amazon’s daily deals here.