These Are the Top 20 Cyber Monday Deals on eBay and Amazon

With hundreds of Cyber Monday sales across hundreds of websites, it’s hard to figure out where to look and what to even look for. There’s still some amazing deals to sneak in at the last minute before this marathon deal period is finally almost over. To help you out on your merry, big-spending way, we’ve rounded up the top 20 Cyber Monday deals across eBay and Amazon you can still nab today.
Some of these eBay deals are only available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’re signed up for an account beforehand (the first month is free). You can also get even more savings on certain products with a Plus membership.
Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday deals
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) – now $49 (was $79)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $49.97 (was $99.95)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer – now $269.90 (was $389)
- Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) – now $149 (was $199)
- The Last of Us Part 2 – now $35 (was $99.95)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle – now $399 (save $161.90)
- Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) – now $569 (was $639)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – now $57 (was $79.95)
eBay’s Best Cyber Monday deals
- Bose QC35 QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones — now $359 (was $499)
- Devanti Smart LED TV 50″ 4K UHD HDR – now $499.95 (was $1,597.95)
- Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop – now $2,029 (was $2,899)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 256Gb i5 8GB – now $1,559 (was $1,999)
- MOMENTUM True Wireless ear buds – now $149.95 (was $499)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine & Aeroccino3 – now $224.10 (was $329)
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (body only) – now $1,529.15 (was $1,799)
- Samsung 55″ Series 6 Q60T QLED UHD 4K TV – now $1,349 (was $1,729)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 5G (512GB) – now $1,395.45 (was $2,098.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 – now $438.90 (was $628.95)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — now $325 (was $499)
- Xiaomi Viomi V3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $623.75 (was $899)
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
