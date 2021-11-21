These Are Australia’s Best Early Black Friday Sales

The world’s biggest online shopping period (AKA Black Friday 2021) officially kicks off this Friday (November 22). However, right now, there are a few retailers, like Amazon, who have started the festivities early, giving you almost a week to shop some seriously good deals. There are insane bargains to be had on everything from tech and clothing to books and homewares. Below you’ll find the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted thus far.

We’ll be updating our list continually, so keep checking back for more bargains. As usual, we’ve divided the deals into different categories, so just scroll down to find the type of product you’re interested in.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals in Australia

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales

The Best Black Friday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales

Gymshark — up to 70% off sitewide

— up to 70% off sitewide SZN — 30% off using code BF30

30% off using code BF30 Fitbit — Save on select Fitbit devices Save on select Fitbit devices

Garmin — Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Withings — Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales

eBay — Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers

Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers Dell : Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware

: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware The Good Guys : Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL

: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL HUAWEI — Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Arlo — Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

LG — Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Dell — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors

Lenovo — Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices

Apple — Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio

Beats — Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products

Apple — Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars

Yamaha — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi

ASUS — Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range

Sandisk — Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices

Wacom — Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets

Samsung — 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy

MSI — Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops

ASUS — Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks

HP — Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products

DJI — Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones

Nikon Cameras — Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories

Canon Cameras — Save on select Canon cameras and accessories

Jabra — Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

Sennheiser — Save on Sennheiser headphones Save on Sennheiser headphones

Bose — Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Neewer — Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

You can find out more about Black Friday here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.