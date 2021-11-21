Level Up Your Life

These Are Australia’s Best Early Black Friday Sales

8

Lifehacker Staff

Published 3 hours ago: November 22, 2021 at 7:20 am -
Filed to:affilate
amazonBlack FridayBlack Friday 2021Black Friday dealsBlack Friday salesdealsebay
These Are Australia’s Best Early Black Friday Sales

The world’s biggest online shopping period (AKA Black Friday 2021) officially kicks off this Friday (November 22). However, right now, there are a few retailers, like Amazon, who have started the festivities early, giving you almost a week to shop some seriously good deals. There are insane bargains to be had on everything from tech and clothing to books and homewares. Below you’ll find the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted thus far.

We’ll be updating our list continually, so keep checking back for more bargains. As usual, we’ve divided the deals into different categories, so just scroll down to find the type of product you’re interested in.

READ MORE
Black Friday Sales 2021: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Early Black Friday Deals in Australia

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales

  • THE ICONIC Up to 30% off select items
  • TwoTags up to 50% off site-wide
  • Kat the Label 60% off best-selling styles
  • Frankies Bikinis — 20% off full-priced items and up to 70 per cent off sale
  • Rebecca Vallance — 20% off site-wide
  • St. Agni — spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off
  • Le Specs —30% off site-wide
  • Meshki — up to 70% off selected styles
  • Dissh — 20% off all collections
  • Ksubi — 40% off selected styles
  • David Jones — up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories
  • Cotton On — 30% off everything

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales

The Best Black Friday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

  • Amazon DevicesSave up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices
  • Kindle Paperwhite 8GBSave $70 off RRP 
  • Philips Save on select kitchen products 
  • RenphoHuge discounts on Renpho massage devices
  • Emma Sleep  Up to 55% off mattresses and bed bases
  • Dyson Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums
  • Eva Huge discounts across the site, including $150 off the Eva mattress
  • Nespresso15% off selected Vertuo and OL machines
  • Vinomofo  All wines will be 50% off or more, with a select range of wines available for $12 or less
  • ECO. Modern Essentials — Up to 50% off
  • Harris Scarfe — 40-60% off homewares and manchester
  • We-Vibe — Up to 50% off best-selling We-Vibe products
  • Womanizer — Up to 50% off best-selling products
  • LovehoneyUp to 60% select items
  • Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off
  • InstantPot Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range
  • Philips Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200
  • Sunbeam Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials
  • FoodSaver Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials
  • Tontine Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
  • BLACK+DECKER Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning
  • Eufy Save on select Eufy smart home products
  • Philips Hue Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting
  • Russell Hobbs Save on select Russell Hobbs
  • George Foreman Save on George Foreman essentials
  • ECOVACS Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products
  • Arovec Save on select Arovec products
  • Bosch Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools
  • Makita Save on Makita Power tools
  • Dewalt Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories
  • Coleman Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
  • Ozoola Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales

  • Gymshark — up to 70% off sitewide
  • SZN 30% off using code BF30
  • Fitbit Save on select Fitbit devices
  • Garmin Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
  • Withings Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales

  • eBay Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers
  • Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware
  • The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL
  • HUAWEISave 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices
  • Arlo Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras
  • LG Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors
  • Dell Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors
  • Lenovo Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices
  • Apple Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Beats Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products
  • Apple Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
  • Sony Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars
  • Yamaha Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi
  • ASUS Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range
  • Sandisk Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices
  • Wacom Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets
  • Samsung 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy
  • MSI Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops
  • ASUS Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks
  • HP Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products
  • DJI Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories
  • Panasonic Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones
  • Nikon CamerasSave on Nikon Cameras and Accessories 
  • Canon CamerasSave on select Canon cameras and accessories 
  • Jabra Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
  • Sennheiser Save on Sennheiser headphones
  • Bose Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers
  • Neewer Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

You can find out more about Black Friday here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Its interesting that Booktopia always seems to end its free delivery sales before Black Friday.

  • Fallout 76 is 49 dollars on Amazon when not on sale (pre ordered mine for 49 when it released), ebay 62 dollars is a rip off.

  • If you’re looking for a cheaper PS4 or PS4 Pro, there’s a couple deals on Amazon Au. $269 for the PS4 and $449 for the PS4 Pro which is the best I’ve seen for a while. Postage is free if you’re a Prime member.

  • Yesterday I wondered if Life Hacker has some sort of stake in Black Friday. I asked the author why Life Hackers articles were 1 in 3 about Black Friday.

    Life Hacker quickly removed my comment. Next it will be false news. I’m off to a better read on a non SMH site.

    Ban me LH

    • probably because Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and that’s what people are interested in reading about?

  • I find all the black friday “deals” to be a little underwhelming. Nothing but an over-hyped and over-marketed excuse to mislead consumers that they’re getting a good deal.

  • Its worth checking out Fanatical before buying on Steam; not all Aussie prices are equal whether in a sale or regular pricing.

Show more comments

Comments are closed.

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.