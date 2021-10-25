Celebrate World Pasta Day With This Philips Pasta Maker and Noodle Deal

Today, October 25, is World Pasta Day and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what the best way to celebrate this day is. So if you’re a fiend for fettuccine, possessed by penne or just love to chow down on a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, today is your day.

If you love pasta but have never made your noodles from scratch, today could be the day that you start, as the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently on sale. Instead of paying $359, you can save yourself $66.22 and pick this pasta maker up for $292.78. That’s more money you can spend on sauce ingredients or a nice bottle of wine to pair with your meal.

World Pasta Day might only last for 24-hours, but you’ll remember a really good meal for much longer than that. And this Philips Pasta Maker could be the secret ingredient for many unforgettable meals to come.

So how does this pasta maker work?

The Philips Avance Collection Pasta Maker is fully automatic, so the only thing you need to do is add in the ingredients for your pasta dough. So pour in some flour and then add in an egg and water.

After you’ve added in your ingredients, all you need to do is choose a program, hit the start button and it’ll start mixing, kneading and extruding your noodles. Once the noodles reach the desired length, you can use the provided scraper tool to give the pasta a chop.

If you consider yourself a bit of a master chef, you can mix things up by adding and changing the ingredients in your dough too.

The pasta maker comes with four removable shaping plates, which let you make four different types of pasta: spaghetti, penne, fettuccine, and lasagna sheets. Philips also makes additional pasta shaping plates that can be bought separately.

If you’re stuck on what kind of sauce you want to serve with your pasta, Lifehacker Australia has a few options ready for you – like a no-cook sauce made with a pint of tomatoes and a cucumber-based pasta sauce. Just be sure to add a little salt to the water when cooking your noodles.

You can pick up the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker deal here. Bon appétit.