From Homemade Pasta to Crispy Potatoes, These Kitchen Appliance Deals Have Summer Dinner Parties Sorted

Hosting dinner parties is simply not in my realm of expertise at all. I hate to admit it, but I’m mostly just an “I’ll just chuck a few frozens in the air fryer and call it a night” kind of girl. But, as I prepare to enter my 22nd lap around the sun this year, I’ve decided it’s well and truly time to learn how to make a proper dish or two (and for people other than just myself). To help me on my Gordon Ramsay-esque quest, at the very least, I thought I’d better start off by finding myself some kitchen essentials to start practising with.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, kitchen tools can be a massive drain on an already slim bank account. Still, if you know where to look (*ahem* Amazon’s kitchen deals), you’ll be surprised to find you can save a buck (or $50) on coffee makers, toasters, frypans, microwaves, knife sets, waffle makers and more.

So, please, allow me to share my haul.

If you love pasta but have never made your noodles from scratch, today could be the day that you start, as the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently on sale. It’s fully automatic, so the only thing you need to do is add in the ingredients for your pasta dough, and away you go.

Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker was $359, now $291 (save $68)

Abolish the traditional Sunday roast dinner and down a classic Aussie treat for your next dinner party, thanks to one of these nifty little pie makers. With over 100 five-star reviews on Amazon, users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and great value for money. Oh, and don’t forget the tomato sauce.

Sunbeam Pie Magic was $49.95, now $42 (save $7.95)

Boil up to six eggs or poach two eggs with this compact egg cooker. It comes with a non-stick coating and a handy buzzer, so you’ll never have to worry about over-cooking them. This is handy if any of your dinner guests stay the night and you need to whip up a quick brekkie in the morning.

Sunbeam Poach And Boil Egg Cooker was $49.95, now $39 (save $10.95)

It wouldn’t be a kitchen essentials round-up without the one appliance I will forever live and swear by my Philips Air Fryer. With 1.4kg capacity, you can fry, bake, grill or roast for the WHOLE family and then some. My specialty? Air fryer chips, but you can also make a killer pork crackling in there.

Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL was $429, now $299 (save $130)

From marinating salmon, chicken, steaks (and even tofu for my vegetarians out there) to extending the lifespan of your deli meats and dinner party leftovers, a vacuum sealer is a kitchen essential you never knew you needed.

FoodSaver VS7850 Controlled Seal Vacuum Sealer was $299, now $205 (save $94)

Need to cater for different dietary requirements? Or perhaps want to give your guests the option of two flavours with the ease of making one? This hot pot pan fitted with a handy divider lets you do just that. How’s that for modern-day cooking?

Scanpan Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker was $59.99, now $50.99 (save $9)

It’s time to prepare fresh and healthy dinners in just a third of the average cooking time with this highly-rated Scanpan pressure cooker. Besides being an efficient helper in your kitchen, it’s also on sale at a killer price for a limited time only, so we suggest getting in quick.

Scanpan Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker was $399.95, now $148 (save $251.95)

Oven, grill, and even pizza oven safe, this durable Steak Skillet has been crafted to last a lifetime. Unlike regular non-stick pans, this cast-iron gem doesn’t have any harmful PTFE/Teflon non-stick coatings. Happy steak sizzlin’!

Non-Stick Cast Iron Steak Skillet was $109, now $42.99 (save $62.01)