The Best Halloween Titles On Every Aussie Streaming Service

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Halloween is fast approaching and streaming services are serving up quite a feast of scary content for us in Australia.

From sci-fi thrillers to gory horrors, there are hundreds of movie and TV show options to pad out the spooky season. If you’re looking for somewhere to start, here’s some of the best horror options on each Aussie streaming service.

The best horror movie and TV shows to stream this Halloween

Halloween movies and shows on Netflix

Netflix is home to pretty much everything and that includes plenty of horrors and thrillers that make for the perfect movie night.

If you’re after a traditional slasher movies like Fear Street and There’s Someone Inside Your House are a good option, or you can dive into more character-driven supernatural horrors like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.

This month will also bring a new season of Locke & Key or you can spend time re-watching Stranger Things for the billionth time until season 4 comes along.

Netflix Australia is also home to some classic horror films like The Babadook and The Exorcist, so there’s no shortage of options.

Here are some of the spooky options you can find on Netflix:

Fear Street

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Babadook

Bird Box

The Exorcist

Annihilation

Midnight Mass

The Haunting of Hill House

Ratched

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Creep

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Locke & Key

Spooky titles on Stan

Stan is home to some great horror movies and TV shows, including our homegrown serial killer story Wolf Creek.

In the TV realm, Chapelwaite is the latest creepy adaptation of a Stephen King story and there’s always Hannibal for those who are really not squeamish.

As for scary movie franchises, Stan pretty much has it all between Saw, Scream and Halloween as well as Sinister, which has been named the scariest movie ever according to science.

Here are some other options to consider:

Wolf Creek

The Cabin in the Woods

Scream

Halloween

The Purge

Sinister

The Blair Witch Project

The Descent

Bates Motel

Saw

Chapelwaite

Hannibal

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Best scary movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has plenty of scary content and its latest addition is a television adaptation of the classic horror I Know What You Did Last Summer. This won’t drop until October 15 but is something to keep an eye on in the lead up to Halloween.

If you’re after more Amazon options, The Stand is another TV show taking on the repertoire of Stephen King stories and The Purge adapts the horror movie into a TV series.

Movie-wise you can catch the new The Craft Legacy or check out Don’t Breathe before watching the sequel.

Here are some of the best Halloween titles on Prime Video right now:

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Stand

The Purge (TV Show)

The Craft Legacy

Lore

Daybreakers

Don’t Breathe

Horror titles on Disney+

Disney isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Halloween movies, but thanks to the addition of Star in Australia it actually has some decent options.

The last X-Men movie prior to the Fox acquisition has found a home on Disney+ and let me just say The New Mutants is pretty creepy for a superhero movie.

For monster horror, you can find the Alien and Predator franchises on Disney+ as well as classics like The Omen and The Hills Have Eyes.

Friendlier options include the adorable animated Frankenweenie or the new Lego Star Wars Halloween special.

Here are some spooky options for your perusal:

The New Mutants

The Omen

Fright Night

The Hills Have Eyes

Ready Or Not

Alien

Predator

Frankenweenie

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Victor Frankenstein

Where to find a scream on Binge

When it comes to horror on Binge you can literally find it in the name of American Horror Story. Binge is home to all the previous seasons as well as the latest in the franchise American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Binge also has newer scary movies like It, Jigsaw and The Invisible Man as well as hit TV shows like The Walking Dead and Lovecraft Country.

Check out these Halloween options on Binge:

American Horror Story

Lovecraft Country

Wrong Turn

The Invisible Man

Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark

The Nun

It

Get Out

Jigsaw

The Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead

Scare yourself silly with Paramount+

No the hype (as well as a few other things) won’t die when it comes to Paranormal Activity, and one of Paramount+’s first originals is a new instalment in the franchise. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be available to stream just in time for your Halloween weekend on October 31.

Paramount+ is also home to plenty of classics like Final Destination and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but one of its best scary movies will always be A Quiet Place.

Here’s a hit list of Halloween movies from Paramount+:

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

A Quiet Place

Annabelle

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Final Destination

The best Halloween movies and shows on Shudder

Shudder may seem a bit less familiar but if you like scary movies and TV shows it is the place for you.

Shudder is a streaming service dedicated entirely to horror and has a batch of originals like Creepshow as well as iconic titles like It Follows and Raw. The streaming service also holds an expansive library of Halloween-appropriate movies from around the world with movies you didn’t even know existed but will instantly want to watch.

This is just a minute selection of what Shudder has to offer.

Creepshow

Slasher Flesh & Blood

It Follows

Raw

Colour Out of Space

You Were Never Really Here

Now that your Halloween movie and show options are sorted you just need a blanket, some popcorn (and maybe a change of pants!) and you’re good to go.