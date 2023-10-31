17 of the Best Scary Movies on Netflix for Your Halloween Binge

Contributor: Julian Rizzo-Smith and Ky Stewart

Let me set the scene: you’re stuck at home and want to watch a scary movie on Netflix that will creep your socks off. But where do you start? How do you find a horror flick on Netflix for your Halloween movie sesh? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

From hiking trips gone horrifically wrong to ride-share drivers turned serial killers, here are the best horror movies on Netflix Australia.

The best scary movies on Netflix Australia

Pearl

Mia Goth’s slasher film, Pearl, went straight to cult classic status after its release in 2022, thanks to a limited release from A24 and appraisal from Martin Scorsese himself.

The film is a prequel to the first film in the series, X, and serves as an origin story for Pearl, whose dreams and commitment to stardom lead to her committing violent acts on her family’s Texas homestead.

Watch it on Netflix.

Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho may seem at first like an intriguing drama of an aspiring fashion designer who has mysterious dreams of being transported to the 1960s, but it quickly turns dark when she learns that the glitz and glamour is not all that it seems. Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie both give incredible performances in a story that will leave you with chills.

Watch it on Netflix here.

IT

IT is coming of age horror following a group of teens in a small town who must face their biggest fears when children begin vanishing, and they set out to put an end to the perpetrator – a murderous and terrifying clown.

Stephen King’s shapeshifting clown has personally haunted my dreams ever since I first saw the 2017 film. I can’t look at a storm drain the same way.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Conjuring

James Wan’s supernatural horror film The Conjuring, based on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, spawned a massive franchise of its own, but the first film is still considered one of the scariest.

The plot sees Ed and Lorraine come to the aid of the Perron family, who are experiencing disturbing events in their house in Rhode Island in 1971.

Watch it on Netflix.

Hereditary

After her mother dies, artist Annie and her family start to unravel their horrifying legacy. They then have to grapple with violent forces they can’t control.

Hereditary is absolutely one of the best scary movies I’ve seen in a long time. Toni Collette gives an exceptional performance that reminds us all why she’s so iconic in horror movies.

Watch it on Netflix here.

1922

Based on Stephen King’s novella, a farmer writes his confession for murdering his wife, but that’s just the beginning of this gruesome story.

It’s no surprise that a Stephen King adaption makes its way onto the list of best scary movies on Netflix. It seems like the master of horror can make both the literary and film worlds absolutely terrifying.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Platform

All locked in a prison built like a tower, inmates have to fight to survive as a slab of food descends floor by floor. As expected, the inmates at the top levels eat a lot, leaving scraps or nothing at all for those at the bottom.

The Platform is less widely known than other horror movies on this list, but goodness me, it certainly is one of the scariest.

Fair warning, this Spanish scary movie is incredibly gruesome, so don’t watch it if you’re feeling a bit queasy.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Annihilation

A biologist joins an army of soldiers investigating a terrifying supernatural zone called the Shimmer. Potentially one of the best movies on Netflix Australia, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

I’m obsessed with anything that stars Natalie Portman (especially Thor) so it was no surprise to me that I loved Annihilation.

What I didn’t expect, however, was just how scary this movie would be. Classic Alex Garland to give me an existential crisis.

Watch it on Netflix here.

The Babadook

A young boy and his mother are haunted by a demon named the Babadook. An Aussie film on a list of best horror movies on Netflix? You love to see it.

The Babadook had an unlikely rise to fame after Netflix listed it under LGBTQIA+ shows, making the Babadook itself a gay icon.

What kept people talking about The Babadook was how scary it is. We also love to see an Australian horror movie gain so much attention.

Watch it on Netflix here.

CAM

A sex work streamer begins to disassociate from herself when a doppelganger starts streaming on her channel.

I know there are loads of scary movies on Netflix that deal with the online world – many of which aren’t actually that scary – but Cam terrified me.

Cam reflects the fears of being locked out of your online accounts and somebody else pretending to be you. How bloody scary is that?

Watch it on Netflix here.

Creep

A found footage film about a guy suffering from a brain tumour who hires someone to record his final weeks for his unborn son—before things get weird.

To me, found footage horror movies are the scariest. It just feels far too real, and Creep especially made me feel like I was actually going on this very, very weird journey.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Eli

A young boy, suffering from an auto-immune disease, moves into an isolated facility with his parents and is haunted by “hallucinations”.

Eli is an incredibly confusing film to work out but that makes it even scarier as you try to piece together everything. As any good scary movie should do, you’re left with a bunch of different theories and a very intense ending.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Fear Street

Perhaps the best scary movies on Netflix are the ones from its own slasher horror trilogy. Set in three different decades—the ’90s, ’70s, and ’60s—the Fear Street films each play with conventions of horror associated with movies from their in-film era.

It also stars Sadie Sink of Stranger Things.

Watch the trilogy on Netflix.

His House

A young couple from South Sudan seek asylum in England and are haunted by a mysterious being in their own home. Stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, this is a perfect horror movie with a 100% rating. That’s reason enough to check it out, if you ask me.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Run

A stay-at-home teenager begins to suspect her overprotective mother (and carer) is hiding secrets from her and keeping her inside.

Starring American Horror Story darling (and icon) Sarah Paulson, Run is easily one of the top scary movies on Netflix right now.

Watch it on Netflix here.

The Ritual

This Netflix movie showcases a classic scary film formula. Four hikers lose their grip on reality after they decide to take a shortcut through the woods.

The Ritual gives me very strong Blair Witch vibes, which I love. There’s something so scary about people getting lost in the woods, probably because it’s so easy to do.

Watch it on Netflix here.

The Silence

A deaf 16-year-old girl and her family find refuge from terrifying monsters that hunt by sound, only to learn that their safe haven is home to a cult keen on using her hearing abilities.

Stars an incredible ensemble cast, including Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and John Corbet.

Watch it on Netflix here.

There you have it: the best horror movies that are currently available on Netflix. Enjoy your scare fest!

Want more adrenaline-filled Netflix watches? Check out our write-up on the best thrillers on the streaming service here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: A24/Warner Bros/Netflix