The Spookiest Shows for Your Halloween Binge

Looking for a Halloween show to binge for hours (or even days), but you’ve already seen your favourite scary movies? Well, you’re in luck because there are plenty of great spooky TV shows on streaming services this October.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

A follow-up to the rightfully critically acclaimed Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor is that rare follow-up that might even just eclipse the original. Bly Manor follows a returning Victoria Pederetti as Dani, a young governess who’s hired to look after the niece and nephew of a man living in a country estate where stage things befall her upon entering. This is the perfect series for those looking for some spine-chilling scares to any Halloween binge. The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now on Netflix.

Slasher

An anthology similar to The Haunting series, Slasher takes everyone’s favourite genre for Halloween and turns it into a mind-bending series full of scares that you’ll have you screaming until the end. Slasher entices viewers with three self-contained stories, following several ruthless killers who find darker, more creative ways to finish off their prey. While the series isn’t recommended for the faint of heart, those like me that love a mind-bending slasher will find this series all the more enticing. Slasher is currently streaming on Netflix.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Probably the most iconic series for a Halloween binge, Buffy the Vampire Slayer takes usual horror strokes and turns them on their head. The series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summer, who moves to the small town of Sunnydale after finding out she’s part of an ancient line of Slayers that’s destined to rid the world of vampires. All seven seasons of Buffy are available to stream on Stan.

The Vampire Diaries

Based on the popular book series, The Vampire Dairies stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, and follows the residents of Mystic Falls, as they attempt to live and survive within their small town befallen with otherworldly creatures. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are streaming now on Netflix and Stan so you can have a solid Halloween binge.

Swamp Thing

This dark entry into the DC Universe stars Crystal Reed stars as Abigail Arcane, a CDC researcher who returns to her hometown to investigate an unexplained illnesses. This leads her to the town’s local swamp where she discovers the horrors of what truely lies beneath. This series is filled with moments that will not only make you gasp out loud, but’ll leave you a little queasy afterwards. Swamp Thing is currently streaming on Binge.

What We Do in the Shadows

The lone comedy on this Halloween binge list, What We Do in the Shadows is an absolute must watch if you’re feeling spooky, but not too spooky. Based on the Taika Waititi film of the same name, the series delves into the lives of three centuries-old vampires as they attempt to adjust to the modern age. Just like watching Hocus Locus, sometimes you need something light to digest with the dark. You can catch What We Do in the Shadows on Binge.