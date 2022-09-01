Fancy Trying Some of These Macadamia Miso and Chocolate Palmiers at Home?

Level Up Your Life

Ky Stewart

Image: Supplied

If you’re a fan of baked goods and a lover of Macadamia nuts, it’s your lucky day because we have a treat for you. Gourmet chef Darren Roberston and Three Blue Ducks in partnership with Australian Macadamias are releasing an exclusive limited edition macadamia miso and chocolate palmier, and we’ve got the recipe so you can make it yourself at home.

On the topic of macadamia nuts, here’s a little bit of pub trivia for you. Macadamia nuts first evolved in the rainforests on Australia’s east coast over 60 million years ago, making them integral to Australia’s history.

Anyway, back to the good stuff. These macadamia palmiers are the perfect little treat to have with coffee or a cup of tea, or even just as an afternoon snack.

If you want to buy the macadamia miso and chocolate palmiers, they’ll be available at the Sample Food Festival in Bangalow on September 3 and at The Farm Byron Bay, Three Blue Ducks Rosebery and Melbourne across the weekend of September 3-4. Which falls in time with World Macadamia Nut Day on the 4th.

But if you want to whip up these goodies, here’s the recipe for macadamia miso and chocolate palmiers.

Macadamia miso and chocolate palmiers recipe

Macadamia Miso and Chocolate Palmier recipe. Image: Supplied

Serves 16

What you’ll need: 

Macadamia miso frangipane:

  • 100 g butter
  • 100 g caster sugar
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 80 g macadamia meal (macadamias blitzed to a powder)
  • 20 g miso

Chocolate filling:

  • 200 g dark chocolate
  • 100 g macadamias, chopped

Palmier:

  • 1 kg puff pastry sheets
  • 1 egg, whisked

Toppings:

  • Icing sugar
  • 100 g macadamias, finely chopped
Macadamia Miso and Chocolate Palmier recipe. Image: Supplied

Directions:

  1. For the frangipane, cream the butter and sugar, then slowly add the egg yolks. Fold in the macadamia meal and miso and refrigerate for 30 mins
  2. For the chocolate filling, blitz the dark chocolate and macadamias until a large crumb forms and set aside
  3. To assemble the palmier, roll out the pastry sheets to form 4-5 mm thick rectangles. Using a pallet knife, spread with the frangipane then cover with the chocolate and macadamia crumbs
  4. Roll the pastry sheets from both ends towards the centre to form a classic palmier shape, then egg wash the centre to stick. Repeat with the other pastry sheets. Wrap in baking paper and chill for 30 minutes to firm up. Then slice into 100 g pieces. Roll the pieces out between two pieces of baking paper to flatten slightly
  5. For the toppings, brush each piece with the egg wash, dust with icing sugar and sprinkle with the macadamias
  6. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes, or until golden

Hot tip: Other topping options include dusting with icing sugar and caramelising using a blowtorch or simple seasoning with sea salt flakes.

There you have it! A delicious macadamia miso and chocolate palmier recipe you can whip up in your own kitchen.

If you’ve got leftover macadamias, give Brendan Pang’s fried macadamia-crusted chicken recipe a try.

This article has been updated since publication. 

