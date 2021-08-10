How to Make Bao Buns with Almond Milk

Cooking with plant-based milk can involve some hacks. Like how to prevent it from curdling in your coffee. But we’re here to tell you there is a simple solution for making bao buns with almond milk.

Catharina Thuemling, aka Pop Up Girl, teamed up with Califia Farms to create this vegan dish.

Almond Milk Bao Buns with Glazed Tofu

Ingredients:

Bao Buns

500 g all purpose flour plus extra for dusting

25 g potato or corn starch

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 level tsp dried yeast

100 ml Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

3 tbsp rice bran oil (or other neutral tasting oil) plus extra for brushing

2 tbsp rice vinegar (or white vinegar)

1/4 tsp salt

Glazed Tofu

500 g firm tofu

Rice bran oil for frying

1 tsp miso paste

1.5 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp date sirup or brown sugar

1/2 lime, juice only

1/4 cup water

1 cm fresh ginger, finely grated

1 glove garlic, finely grated

1 fresh chill, finely chopped

1 orange carrot

1 purple carrot

1 cucumber

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp sesame seeds

Method:

In a medium bowl combine flour, potato starch, brown sugar, salt and dried yeast. Add Califia Farms unsweetened almond milk, rice bran oil and rice vinegar. Knead until an elastic and smooth dough forms. Cover the dough with a clean and damp tea towel and let proof in a warm spot for about 45 -60 minutes. Dust a working surface with some flour and knead the dough again carefully. Form a long sausage and divide it into 12 pieces. Form each dough piece in a round ball, flatten with a rolling pin (about 1 cm thick), fold them over and let the bao buns rest for another 10 minutes. In a medium pot bring water to the simmer over medium heat. Place a bamboo steamer lined with baking paper on top of the pot. Brush the bao buns with a little oil and steam for 7-8 minutes. Don’t open the lid while steaming, this might cause the bao buns to deflate. Cut tofu in long and 1 cm thick pieces. Heat oil in a medium frying pan over medium-high heat and fry tofu until crisp. In a small bowl combine miso paste, soy sauce, sesame oil, date sirup, lime juice, water, ginger and garlic. Stir until all ingredients are well mixed. Heat marinade in a small sauce pan over medium heat until thickens. Pour over crisp tofu. Julienne carrots and cut cucumber in ribbons. Fill the warm bao buns with tofu, carrots and cucumber. Garnish with sesame seeds, chilli and fresh coriander leaves.

This recipe makes 12 bao buns, enough for 3 to 4 people.

