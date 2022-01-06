These 3 Simple Vegan Recipes Will Help Kickstart Your Veganuary

Thinking about going vegan but not sure how to start? Need some inspiration about how to use that almond milk you’ve got sitting in your cupboard? Califia Farms have got you sorted with some mouth-watering vegan recipes that will kickstart your Veganuary.

If you don’t know what Veganuary is, it’s a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try going vegan for January and beyond.

Although January is already underway, you can sign up for Veganuary at any point so it’s not too late.

There’s a lot of different reasons some people may choose to start a vegan diet. From helping limit the environmental impacts of animal products to improving your health and immunity, vegan diets have a plethora of benefits.

For Aussie chef and Califia Farms recipe creator Clarisssa Kocovski, it was a combination of wanting to better her health and our planet.

To help you on your plant-based journey, Clarissa has created these vegan recipes that are simple yet delicious.

These recipes also help if you’re a lover of plant milks. Turns out you can use it in a lot more than just your morning cereal or iced coffee.

According to Clarissa, using plant milks like Califia Farms oat and almond milks, as well as going plant based, has helped her energy levels, her hair, skin and nail strength and has even cleared her skin up.

Check out all the goodness below.

Sticky Berry French Toast (serves 3)

What you’ll need:

6 Thick Slices 2-3 Day Old Sourdough

1 Cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 ½ Tbsp Pure Maple Syrup

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp Spelt Flour

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

1 tsp Cinnamon

¼ tsp Ground Nutmeg

Pinch of Salt

Maple Syrup

Powdered Sugar

Fresh Strawberries

Directions:

In a shallow bowl, whisk all the ingredients. Add vegan butter or coconut oil to a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Dip each side of the bread into the batter briefly, then add the bread to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Serve with maple syrup, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries. Enjoy!

Summer Vanilla Berry Wellness Bowl (serves 2)

What you’ll need:

1 Cup Rolled Oats

3 Tbsp Cacao Powder

2 Banana (mashed)

2 Tbsp Pure Maple Syrup

2 Tbsp Chia Seeds

1 ½ Cup Califia Farms Vanilla Almond Milk

Fresh Blueberries

Fresh Blackberries

Banana (sliced)

⅓ Cup Unsweetened Granola

Peanut Butter (to drizzle)

Directions:

Add all oat mixture ingredients into a large bowl. Stir well. Divide mixture between two

bowls or mason jars. Place into the fridge overnight. When ready to serve, top with fresh blueberries, blackberries, sliced banana, unsweetened granola and a good drizzle of peanut butter. Enjoy!

Blueberry and Almond Milk Popsicles (serves 8)

What you’ll need:

2 bananas

1 cup Frozen blueberries (thawed)

1/2 cup plant-based yoghurt

1 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blitz until smooth. Divide mix between 8 icy pole moulds, add sticks and place in the freezer for 4-5 hours or until firm.

Cook’s tip: