These S’Mores Puddings Are like a Sweet Hug for Vegans

When you hear the word s’mores you immediately think of campfires, right? Or that iconic treehouse scene from The Sandlot Kids. But now there’s a sleeker – and we dare say healthier – way to enjoy this treat: S’Mores Puddings. And they’re dairy-free and vegan.

The folks at Califia Farms share this recipe for S’Mores Puddings with Lifehacker Australia and to be honest, it sounds downright delicious.

It was created by Erin Jensen from The Wooden Skillet, whose been creating fun and healthy recipes for more than six years now.

“This S’Mores Pudding is perfectly sweet and the combination of your classic s’mores flavours! So easy and so good!” Jensen said.

Did we mention it takes just 10 minutes to make?!

How to make vegan S’Mores Puddings

What you’ll need:

8 medjool dates, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons creamy almond butter

½ cup Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 plain vegan biscuits

2 handfuls vegan marshmallows

Directions:

Add the dates, almond butter, oat milk and cocoa to a food processor. Blend until smooth, remembering to scrape down the sides as you go. Add more of the Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend if needed to reach desired consistency. Take two small jars (fancy jars always make desserts better, but you can use mason jars or even recycled jam jars) and divide the crushed biscuits between the two. Then divide the pudding between the two and finally top with some marshmallows. Serve and enjoy!

It would go down a treat with one of these non-alcoholic bevvies, if you want to be really good.

Now, the recipe says this is enough for two S’Mores Puddings, but who are we to judge? Serving size is merely a suggestion at this point.

