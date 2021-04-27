Here’s How to Make Vegan Milk at Home in Just a Few Minutes

Non-dairy milk alternatives have been around for quite some time now, with the likes of soy, almond and oat dominating coffee orders and homemade brews. If you’re always running out of vegan milk at home and wondered if there’s an easy way to do it yourself, it turns out there is. Here’s how to make vegan milk yourself in just a few short minutes.

Why make it yourself?

There’s actually a lot of benefits to making your own vegan milk at home, starting with cost efficiency. When you buy the ingredients in bulk, it works out to be far cheaper than buying a new bottle of milk every few days. On top of being cheaper, making your own generates far less waste of both ingredients and packaging. If you’re looking to be more eco-conscious this year then this is a great and very simple swap to make.

Lastly, homemade milk just tastes better. Don’t ask why – it just does.

How to make almond and soy milk at home

To be perfectly honest, the process of making vegan milk at home can be a little tedious. First of all you need to soak the nuts overnight, before blending them, straining them and finally getting to drink it. The thought of doing this a few times a week is probably off-putting for most, especially if you’re time poor.

Until recently, there wasn’t a product that could do it all for you without much hassle. That was until the good people over at Chufamix designed the Vegan Milker. This nifty device can make rice milk, coconut milk, almond milk, oat milk, soy milk, cashew milk, hemp milk and any other lactose/dairy-free/gluten free milk from any nut, grain or seed. The options are well and truly endless, so if you’re looking to experiment with different milks or enjoy a certain kind for specific purposes, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment.

It can make 1L of vegan milk in just 1 minute which is a pretty impressive feat. It’s the only milk maker on the market that can grind, filter and emulsify the ingredients at the same time (these steps are usually performed separately which take up much more time). By doing this at once, you’ll get a much creamier, smoother milk by the end.

The brand recommends watching this video before giving it a whirl yourself to make sure you really understand how it works. You’ll also need a hand blender, so if you don’t already own one you can pick up a relatively inexpensive model like this one for $35.99. Then you’re good to go!

Buy the Vegan Milker, $80