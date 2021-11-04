Spread Some Christmas Cheer by Making These Vegan Cookies

Christmas is a real treat for food lovers, but if you don’t eat butter, eggs or milk, it can leave you missing out. Now everyone can share in the festive spirit with these vegan cookies, featuring almond milk and peanut butter.

Clarissa Kocovski, aka The Nourished Chef, has been crafting low carb, gluten and dairy-free recipes for the past five years, and more recently she’s turned her hand to creating more plant-based recipes.

She’s come up with these vegan cookies in partnership with Califia Farms, so no one misses out on Christmas treats.

How to make vegan Christmas Star Cookies

Makes 15 vegan cookies

What you’ll need:

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup coconut sugar (or sugar of choice)

1/3 cup Califia Farms Vanilla Almond Milk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 175⁰C. Line two large baking trays with parchment paper. In a large bowl, add the peanut butter and sugar. Using a spoon, mix until creamy.

Stir in the vanilla almond milk and vanilla bean paste until combined. Add the flour, baking

soda, ginger and cinnamon. Using your hands, knead the mixture and roll into a large ball. On a floured work surface, using a rolling pin, roll out the dough ball into a 1cm thick

rectangle. Using a star cookie cutter, create star shapes into the rolled dough. Carefully

remove the stars and place onto the baking tray. Repeat this process with remaining dough. Place in the oven and bake for 7-10 minutes or until crispy on the outside. Allow to cool

completely before dusting over some icing sugar. Enjoy!

If you’re in the spirit for more festive baking after making these vegan cookies, why not try this Tropical Fruit Cake that’s perfect for a hot Aussie Christmas. It only requires four ingredients!