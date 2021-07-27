Level Up Your Life

FYI, You’ve Been Peeling Your Boiled Eggs Wrong

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 2 hours ago: July 27, 2021 at 10:31 am -
Filed to:boiled egg
cookingeggegg hacksfoodfood hacks
FYI, You’ve Been Peeling Your Boiled Eggs Wrong
Image credit: Sean De Burca

When it comes to versatile varieties of cooked eggs, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than boiled eggs. No other type of egg can go on smashed avo toast, in a tasty salad, and be eaten on its own, on the go.

You can cover them in miso paste or butter, and they’re high in lean protein and low in calories. Simply put, you love to eat it!

But, perhaps the reason we don’t talk about them enough is because of how difficult it can be to crack that boiled baby open and perfectly peel its shell? P.S. for the love of all that is holy, stop cracking your eggs on the edge of your bowl.

How exactly do you peel a boiled egg without ruining the flavour or getting eggshell cracks in your mouth hole? Keep reading for the four quintessential and ap—peel—ing—ways to perfectly peel a boiled egg, courtesy of Australian Eggs.

How to peel a boiled egg

The bowl method

  • Fill a medium-sized bowl with room temperature water.
  • Working on one egg at a time, submerge the eggs in water and crack them against the side or bottom of the bowl.
  • Simply remove the shell and watch it float into the water.

The rolling method

  • Gently tap your egg on a benchtop.
  • Roll it across the surface while applying gentle pressure with your palm. Aussie Eggs says this will create “lots of little fractures all over the shell, pulling the shell away from the clingy membrane.”
  • Peel and pick away at the eggshells.
The shaking method

  • Put your hard-boiled egg in a glass container.
  • Fill the container up with cold water and put a lid on it.
  • Give it a shake and watch the egg crack and start to release.

The blowing method

  • Tap the pointy end of your egg on the edge of a hard surface and peel off the small amount of cracked shell.
  • Do the same at the base of your egg, revealing a slightly larger hole.
  • Blow firmly at the top of the egg, forcing it to slip out of its shell.

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

