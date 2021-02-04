The Jar Method Is the Easiest Way To Peel Boiled Eggs

I don’t often go wild for for boiled eggs. Full disclosure: I usually find them underwhelming and peeling those suckers is a time consuming, hand-burny task.

After landing on this clear hack courtesy of Australian Eggs, however, I may just reconsider my stance on boiled eggs.

Australian Eggs has teamed up with chef and food editor Warren Mendes, and as part of this delightful little pairing, the duo has worked on a handful of egg hacks.

The one that caught my eye in particular, however, was their ‘jar method’ of peeling a boiled egg.

How does one use a jar to peel a boiled egg?

Once your eggs have been boiled to perfection, there are just two simple steps to take. Australian Eggs writes:

1. Add some cold water to a large jar with a lid then add the boiled eggs. Close the lid and shake the eggs to shatter the shells.

Hot tip: Australian Eggs recommends that you pop your boiled egg into iced water immediately after cooking. That way, the egg stops cooking and the shell will become easier to peel, too. Start this process right after that.

2. You will start to see the shells removing as you shake them around. Don’t be too rough that you break the eggs in half though.

Hot tip 2: This method won’t work super well if you’re making soft boiled eggs. The shaking may split the egg. Stick to medium or hard-boiled, instead.

Australian Eggs also suggest that when you’re making boiled eggs you should cook those babies from a boiling start. This, they said in an update, “enables the membrane to set, and creates a film below the shell, making it easier to peel off in one piece”.

If you want to continue reading about egg hacks, here’s another fun jar-related option. Scramble your eggs in a jar! Believe us, it’s a godsend.