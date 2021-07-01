Air Fried Pasta Chips Are About To Become Your New Favourite Snack

Love it or hate it, TikTok has come through with some pretty great hacks and wild food creations.

Remember the days of honeycomb pasta? Or spicy pickled garlic? You have TikTok to thank for all these recipes going viral.

The social media site’s latest obsession is Pasta Chips. Why we need pasta chips when we have perfectly fine potato chips is a mystery, but one worth digging into.

Here’s what you need to know about TikTok’s pasta chips.

What are pasta chips?

Pasta chips are exactly what they sound like. Pieces of pasta that have been boiled, seasoned, and air fried.

BostonFoodGram on TikTok first brought this to our attention and spins on the recipe have since gone viral.

They do pretty much all the good things that potato chips do. Carb-loaded? Check. Tasty seasoning? Check. Epic crunch? Check.

They’re the new easy snack taking TikTok by storm and have an endless range of possibilities.

You can choose your favourite pasta style, whether it be penne, farfalle, fusilli, or any other shape. You can mix up your seasonings to taste and add an epic dipping sauce of your choice.

They’re not as convenient as opening a bag of potato chips, but they are easy, tasty and TikTok is loving it.

How to make them

As per Boston Foodgram’s video, these pasta chips are quick and easy to make. You can find a detailed recipe over on Boston Foodgram’s website.

Start by boiling some pasta. Once cooked, drain the pasta and put it in a bowl. Add parmesan, olive oil, and a choice of seasoning. Boston Foodgram uses garlic and onion powder. Combine everything together. Place the pasta on a tray and put them in the air fryer. Cook for 7 minutes at 200C. Flip the pasta once at around 5 minutes. Remove from air fryer and serve with choice of sauce.

I don’t have an air fryer but you can bet this is one of the first things I’ll try when I do.

Pasta for lunch, dinner and now snacks? You love to see it.