How to Make TikTok’s Favourite Spicy Pickled Garlic

I am here, once again, to bring you the latest popular recipe from TikTok, because this is where all food hacks come from nowadays. This time it’s spicy pickled garlic.

It makes sense, right? Garlic and chilli are two staple flavour enhancers for any dish. You add more of each to your dishes than you’re probably supposed to all the time, so what’s a little bit more?

This recipe calls for a whole lot of pickled garlic and chilli but it will result in a very flavourful snack.

Coming from TikToker @lalaleluu, this spicy pickled garlic recipe is sure to keep colds away and clear your sinuses.

How to make TikTok’s spicy pickled garlic recipe

TikTok videos are short and easy to follow, but we’ll lay out the recipe here for you anyway.

What you’ll need:

1 jar of pickled garlic

Lots of Sriracha sauce

Chilli flakes

Thyme

Directions:

Open your jar of pickled garlic and drain it of its liquid (usually vinegar or another preservative) Pour a whole lot of sriracha sauce over your garlic. Add 1 teaspoon of chilli flakes Add your preferred amount of thyme flakes. Reseal the garlic jar with the lid and shake it all up.

This recipe bears plenty of similarities to Korean kimchi, which is a similar take on spicy pickled vegetables.

It’s also pretty flexible so if you want it a little less spicy just don’t add as much sriracha. Alternatively, you can add even more sauce and chilli flakes if you want it to be extra hot.

It may seem a little strange to eat garlic cloves straight, but remember that pickled garlic and raw garlic are incredibly different. Pickled garlic is a lot mellower and sweeter, and it doesn’t have the same strong taste as raw garlic does. So don’t be put off – give it a go!

