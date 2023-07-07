8 Kimchi TikTok Recipes to Spice Up Your Life – and Your Lunch

Kimchi is one of the most versatile, healthy, and delicious fermented foods. It’s easy to make and cheap to buy and goes with just about anything.

While you can eat it straight out of the jar, sometimes you need something more substantial.

We’ve put together a list of kimchi recipes from TikTok so you can use up the leftover jar in your fridge. Or use it as an excuse to buy more kimchi; we’re not here to judge.

Kimchi TikTok Recipes

@andy_cooks Kimchi cheese toastie

With two slices of bread, kimchi and some cheese, you can make a warm, filling and comforting toastie that tastes like nothing you’ve had before.

Andy uses brioche bread and dauphinoise cheese, but this recipe tastes amazing with any cheese that melts nicely and whatever bread you have at home.

Kimchi pasta by @thetastebud

Vince mixes butter, garlic and spring onions together with kimchi, cream, gochujang, cheese and gochugaru to make a sauce. Afterwards, he stirs in cooked pasta and tops it off with air-fried spam.

This pasta is calling my name.

@hoemgirl and her mum make kimchi macaroni cheese

Speaking of pasta, this recipe has a spicy twist on classic macaroni cheese. Cook your béchamel sauce and pasta like you normally would, but mix in chopped kimchi and kimchi juice before baking. Bone apple teeth.

Oatmeal by @thekitchn

If you’ve never had savoury oatmeal before, now’s the time to try it. Cook spring onion, onion, garlic and kimchi until it’s soft. Add your rolled oats and water and boil until it thickens. Add soy sauce, an egg and some cheese for the finishing touches.

@franziee_v’s kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew)

Kimchi jjigae is one of the most popular stews in Korea thanks to its spicy warmth. You can add almost any toppings you’d like, but traditionally pork or beef is added along with silken tofu and spring onions.

Kimchi fried rice by @andy_cooks

Andy is cooking again, but this time he’s making kimchi fried rice. He adds spring onions, kimchi and sesame oil to cooked white rice. Easy as.

@andy_cooks Kimchi fried rice @Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) would approve. ✌️ Ingredients – 1 cup kimchi – 3 cups cooked, cold rice (ideally from the day before) – 2 spring onions, sliced thin – 2 tbsp kimchi juice – 1 tbsp soy sauce – 2 tbsp peanut oil – 0.5 tbsp sesame oil – 1 egg per portion – Pinch of toasted nori – Pinch of sesame seeds Method 1. Place a wok over high heat and add the peanut oil. 2. Next, add the rice and break it up. 3. Now, add the spring onions and kimchi. 4. Add the kimchi juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil. 5. Cook over high heat for 3-4 minutes or until the rice is nice and hot and just starting to toast. 6. Remove from the wok and garnish with a fried egg, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy! #food #cooking #easyrecipe #asmrfood #fypシ #rice #kimchi #viral ♬ Big Boy Speed Up – Dj Kampung

@li.makee.rd makes kimchi scrambled eggs for a hearty breakfast

Scrambled eggs, kimchi and cheese? Sign me up.

@aylennpark and her mum’s recipe for pancakes

One of the best Korean recipes out there is kimchi pancakes. It’s filling and goes perfectly as a side dish — especially at Korean BBQ.

How do you eat your kimchi? Let us know in the comments.