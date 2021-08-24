These TikTok Pasta Skewers Are Like An Italian Kebab

TikTok is home to some of the most glorious kitchen creations, particularly when it comes to pasta. We’ve had the heart-attack-inducing honeycomb pasta, the famous feta pasta hack and crunchy pasta chips. Now I’d like to introduce you to a new TikTok creation – the pasta skewer.

TikTok’s pasta skewers haven’t quite made it to the mainstream of some of the other viral cooking sensations just yet. But they really should because they look damn delicious.

@heartbeatfood on TikTok has a particularly yum take on the pasta skewer which you can check out below.

What are pasta skewers?

The pasta skewers are exactly what you’d expect. Skewer some pasta, add some sauce, bake with cheese on top and you have something between a pasta bake on a stick and a pizza slice with a base of pasta.

There’s no official recipe to go with this one but it’s pretty straightforward.

Cook the pasta of your choice. Penne seems to be the most popular as it allows a flat surface for skewering and layering, but you can go wild and choose a crazy shape if you want.

Then brush with some sauce, add a few toppings (olives, capsicum and herbs seem to be a safe bet), top with a layer of cheese and bake in the oven or air fryer until melted. Then inhale your pasta kebab.

You also don’t have to limit your pasta skewer to a hot meal. Cold cooked pasta on a stick with some antipasto and dipping sauce also makes a great snack if Beano’s is to be believed.

So why not give pasta skewers a shot at your next barbeque, potluck, or any time you need a carb-loaded snack?

Some people are calling these pasta skewers a crime in the name of Italian food. But we’ve seen lasagne cooked in a dishwasher and this is far from that abomination.