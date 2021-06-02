We Now Have A Date For Amazon Prime Day 2021, So Clear Your Calendar

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Clear your schedules and warn your savings account because we officially have a date for Amazon Prime Day 2021, and the countdown is on. Amazon Prime Day will take place between June 21 and June 23, running for 65 hours.

If you haven’t heard of Amazon Prime Day Australia, it’s a mammoth online shopping event that is essentially a workout for your credit card (and your fingers). It’s filled with more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first official Amazon Prime Day was back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. It saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health & fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they now bring it back every year.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 was today confirmed that it will take place from midnight AEST, June 21 until midnight AEST, June 22 for local deals and until 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23 for global deals. That’s a full 65 hours to get your hands on the best deals Amazon Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

We’ll be covering all the sales on the day right here so be sure to bookmark this page.

What kind of deals can you expect from Amazon Prime Day?

Last year featured over a million deals globally across the two days and included top brands like Philips, Toshiba, Nescafe, Lego, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Bose and more.

To give you an idea of just how good last year’s sale was, the Amazon Echo Show 8 went on sale for $159 (usually $229, saving $70), the always popular Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones went on sale for $399 (usually $599, saving $200) and a Nintendo Switch + Minecraft bundle went on sale for $409 (usually $509, saving $100).

Other Prime Day deal regulars include 4K TVs, wireless headphones and speakers, so expect discounts from big brands like Apple, Philips, Sony, Samsung and more.

Amazon has dropped some sweet Prime Day deals early including:

Amazon Music Unlimited: Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get a sweet Prime Day deal of four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free. Renews at $11.99/month thereafter. New subscribers only. Customers can cancel anytime.

Kindle Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

Audible: Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes two audiobooks of their choice in their first month then one every month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

Prime Video: Prime members and Amazon customers in Australia can rent select popular movies for $2.99 or less on the Prime Video Store from 12am AEST on Friday, 11 June until 11.59pm AEST on Tuesday, 22 June.

Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals for a limited time only.

You can find all of last year’s Amazon Prime Day Deals on Lifehacker here.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

In the meantime, check out all Amazon’s daily deals here.