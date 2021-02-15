These Peanut Butter Oat Pancakes Take Two Minutes To Cook

Today (February 16) is Pancake Day, friends. It’s the one day where you’re actively encouraged to smash a stack of pancakes, which is a truly beautiful thing. While the date’s origins are religious (Pancake Day is traditionally known as Shrove Tuesday in the Christian faith), there’s nothing holding you back from enjoying yourself some tasty pancakes, even if you are not a strictly religious person.

For those of you who’d like to take this opportunity to get some pancakes in their belly, I have a sweet little recipe for you. Dietician Susie Burrell has shared her “healthier” take on this breakfast staple, and it sounds like a seriously delicious combo of flavours if you ask this hungry gal.

So, if you’re looking to whip up some pancakes this morning/afternoon/evening (slash every day going forward), here’s a recipe that combines peanut butter, oats and bananas – yum. Oh, and it’ll only take you a couple of minutes to pull together.

Peanut Butter Oat Pancakes

What you’ll need:

½ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup oats

½ cup Mayver’s 100% Smooth Peanut Butter

½ cup milk

Oil for cooking

½ banana, mashed and ½ to serve

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients well, before adding the wet ingredients. Combine until moist batter is formed. Over a hot pan, spoon 2-3 tbsp. of the mixture and cook each side for 1-2 mins. Serve with banana and drizzle with a syrup of your choice

Step five, eat until a nap is required. Seeing as this recipe is a dietician’s take on pancakes, I’m going to go ahead and assume it’s fine to snack on these babies on the daily.

