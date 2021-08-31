These Apple Pie Baked Oats Will Give You Dessert For Breakfast

It may not be winter for much longer but the mornings are still chilly which means it’s oats for breakfast. If you’re sick of your standard bowl of porridge we have a way to spice it up a little.

MasterChef regular and Uncle Tobys ambassador Hayden Quinn has a new take on oats that will turn your breakfast into a dessert.

Oats are often a regular ingredient of apple crumble, but have you ever considered making apple pie a staple with your oats? It is possible and Hayden’s got a recipe to show us how.

It’ll take you just under an hour from prep to cook and then you’ll have delicious apple pie baked oats for the whole family or enough for the entire week.

Check out Hayden’s recipe below.

Apple Pie Baked Oats

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cup oat milk

2 large free-range eggs

⅓ cup maple syrup

30g unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups Uncle Tobys Traditional Rolled Oats

½ cup pecans, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon allspice

Pinch sea salt

1 medium red apple, chopped into small cubes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Natural yoghurt, to serve

Method:

Preheat an oven to 180 ℃ and grease and line a 20cm round or oval baking dish. In a large bowl, add the oat milk, eggs, maple syrup, butter and vanilla. Whisk together until well combined. In a separate large bowl, add the Uncle Tobys Traditional Rolled Oats, pecans, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice and a pinch of sea salt. Mix with a wooden spoon until well combined. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix well with a wooden spoon until combined. Add the apple cubes and stir through until well dispersed. Allow mixture to sit for 5 minutes, to allow the oats to soak up some of the liquid. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle over the brown sugar (this is optional, but creates the golden crisp oat topping). Place into the oven and bake for 45 minutes, or until set. Remove and divide between 4 serving bowls. Serve with a dollop of peanut butter, yoghurt and sprinkle with a little cinnamon.

Voila! Dessert for breakfast, or you can have breakfast for dessert if you’re so inclined.

