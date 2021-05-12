Global Is Having a Massive Knife Sale, Chopping $950 off a Block Set

If you’re someone whose love of cooking maybe outweighs the size of your wallet, trying to load up your kitchen with high-grade crookery and appliances can be a bit difficult. However, if you’re patient and willing to do your homework, you can find some great deals on essential kitchen gear.

When it comes to knives, most of us happy to stick with whatever is included in a cheap cutlery set. Which is fine for some, but if you’re someone who seriously loves cooking you know how important it is to have a high-grade knife, or two, or ten.

While some fancy knife brands can set you back a couple hundred dollars for a single blade, there are a few, like Global, that offer high quality cuts at a more reasonable price. Those prices become even more reasonable when they’ve been slashed.

If you’ve never owned a fancy knife before, this is a good place to start. You’ll get a 20cm chef’s knife, which is a great all-purpose blade, along with a two-stage ceramic water sharpener to maintain it.

You can grab this Global starter set for $119.95 and save yourself almost $160 here.

If you’ve been looking to grab yourself some high-grade cooking knives, but trying to piece together individual essentials has been a bit tricky or straining on your budget, this might be the deal you’ve been looking for.

This Global knife block set is currently on sale for $339, which is an enormous discount of $616 from its usual $955 price tag. It includes six types of Global knives, all of which are great kitchen essentials.

This set includes:

Paring knife (8cm)

Utility knife (11cm)

Cook’s knife (13cm)

Vegetable knife (14cm)

Cook’s knife (20cm)

Bread knife (22cm)

These blades are made from Global’s special CROMOVA 18 stainless steel, which has been developed to stay sharper longer than most other steel, while also being resistant to rust and stains. In other words, this could be the last knife set you buy in a long while.

You can grab this sharp Global knife block deal here.

Another knife block set with a few differences. This six knife set includes:

Paring Knife (8cm)

Paring Knife (10cm)

Utility Knife (11cm)

Vegetable Knife (14cm)

Serrated Utility Knife (15cm)

Cook’s Knife (20cm)

If you don’t think you’ll get much use out of the bread knife included in the Hiro set, the Global Millennium block might be better suited for your needs (it’s also slightly cheaper at $317.83).

You can still use the serrated utility knife to cut bread, but it’s also a handy blade when it comes to cutting through fruits and vegetables with thick skins.

The Global Millennium Knife Block Set is available here.

You should own a paring knife. They’re versatile little blades that are great for taking care of fruit and vege, and are just handy to have if you need to make any high precision work. Like Global’s other product, this paring knife has a lightweight, balanced design to help make your work smooth.

You can buy the Global paring knife for $35.95 here, and save yourself $39 off its $74.95 price tag.

These three Global knives are great kitchen essentials, and the perfect options if you’re looking to make your first fancy knife purchase. Even better is that this Global knife set is currently on sale for $178.20, down from the usual price of $469.

This set includes three knives:

Paring knife (9cm), great for small, precision work and peeling vegetables.

Vegetable knife (14cm), great for chopping vegetables.

Cook’s knife (20cm), a great all-around options when it comes to slicing and dicing your meats.

The Global Classic Kitchen Knife Set is available here for $178.20.

If you’re going to buy a single Global knife from this list of sales, make it this. A Santoku knife is a a good alternative for a chef’s or cook’s knife – great all-rounder blade that can be pretty much used for anything.

The blade of this knife is fluted, which will help to stop food from sticking to it. So if you need to make a lot of cuts, very quickly, you won’t have to break your rhythm to clean the blade.

If this is your first high-end blade, it’s a great way to teach yourself proper knife work. If you’re a seasoned cook, you already know exactly handy these things are.

With a price tag that has been cut in half, this is an offer you can’t refuse.

Start slicing and dicing with your brand new Global Santoku knife here.

If you’re someone who cooks a lot of fish, and you live in a constant state of frustration about the giant pain in the arse that are tiny bones, a boning knife is the best investment you could ever make.

Global’s classic boning knife usually sells for $179, but you can currently grab it for a decent $72.45.

The long blade of this knife is flexible, giving you an extra degree of dexterity when cutting and filleting your meats. Removing those hair-thin bones from a salmon fillet couldn’t be easier. Plus, you can be more subtle with your cuts, so when it comes to plate presentation, your food doesn’t look like someone trod on it with a work boot.

You can grab the Global classic boning knife here.

Ideally, you should be using a whetstone to keep your knives sharp, but a good pull through sharpener is a much more convenient option.

This Global Minosharp Plus 3 knife sharpener uses three ceramic wheels – coarse, medium and fine – to help bring a sharp edge back to your dull blades. It also cycles water through the wheels, to keep your knife’s temperature cool while also helping to wash the metal shavings from it.

The Global knife sharpener has had $60 shaved off its price tag, and is currently on sale for $55.

If you don’t own a knife block, a magnetic wall rack is a great alternative. If counter-space is at a premium, a magnetic rack helps eliminate the chunky knife block from the occasion, while offering an incredibly easy access.

Compared to throwing your knifes into a drawer or an improperly sized knife block, a wall rack is also a better way to care for your knife’s edge.

Just make sure it’s properly secured.

You can grab this magnetic knife rack for $149.16, down from the RRP of $279.

What’s that? You want a set that includes all of the knives? Well, this bamboo block includes:

Paring Knife (8cm)

Straight Paring Knife (10cm)

Forged Utility Knife (11cm)

Vegetable Knife (14cm)

Flexible Boning Knife (16cm)

Cook’s Knife (20cm)

Bread Knife (22cm)

Ceramic Sharpening Rod (22cm)

Kitchen Shears (21cm)

This massive Global set usually retails for around $1,450, but you can currently pick it up with a discount of just over $950.