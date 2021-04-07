You Can Save Up to $370 on Breville’s Best-Selling Appliances Right Now

If you’re someone who loves to cook and spend time in the kitchen, you know how important it is to invest in the right equipment. When it comes to kitchen and homeware appliances, Breville is one of the most trusted brands out there but unfortunately that brand recognition often comes with a hefty price tag.

The good news is, Amazon is currently running a huge sale on a wide range of Breville products, ranging from coffee machines and bread makers to juicers and blenders.

Check out all of the deals below.

Breville coffee machine deals

If your current machine is showing its age, or you’re looking to nail the home brew, there’s a solid range of coffee machines on sale at the moment. Dropping a few hundred dollars on anything can feel like a big commitment, but Breville’s coffee machines are pretty reliable and definitely worth the price.

The coffee machines on sale include:

Breville blender deals

Breville’s Q blender is now $499, which will save you a solid $200.95 off the RRP.

The “Q” stands for quick, by the way, as its blade tips can reach speeds of 300km/h even when powering through a load. This Breville blender comes with multiple one-touch programs as well to help you optimise your blending time for the best result.

Breville smart oven deals

The Smart Oven Pro is now $329, giving you a healthy saving of $100.95 from the RRP of $429.95.

What makes this smart oven really stand out is the in-built Element iQ technology, which will divert power to different parts of the oven, to help the cooking temperatures remain consistent throughout. It also features multiple preset functions, making it easy for you to bake, grill or roast to perfection.

Breville juicer deals

If you’ve been looking for a new juicer, Breville has you sorted. Its Juice Fountain is now sale for $119, down from $50.95. Designed to work fast and efficiently, this Breville juicer can hold up to a litre of juice at any given time, while ejecting any pulp into a separator.

The upgraded version of the Juice Fountain is also on sale for $199, down from $269.95.

Breville toaster deals

Breville’s 4 Slice Toaster has had its price slashed from $129.95 down to $99. As its name suggests, you can toast four slices of bread at any given time, with adjustable browning settings that control seperate halves.

If you’re worried about accidentally burning your bread but don’t want to interrupt the toasting process, it includes a feature that allows you to lift the carriage lever to double-check.

Breville air purifier deals

This isn’t exactly a dedicated-kitchen product, but the Easy Air Purifier is a good addition to any home, regardless of what room you keep it in. This air purifier is currently on sale for $139.30, down from $219.95.

It’s designed to provide 360-degrees of air circulation, with a four stage air-purification system that uses a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, carbon filter and microbe shield light.

If you need something a bit more heavy duty, Breville’s Smart Air Purifier is on sale for $229, which will save you just over $100.

Breville bread maker deals

The Baker’s Oven bread maker has had $20.95 sliced off its $149.95 price tag, so you can currently pick it up for $129.

This Breville bread maker comes loaded with 23 automatic baking programs, such as crusty white, multigrain and gluten free. You can even bake an entire loaf in under two-and-a-half hours if a sudden craving for bread hits one afternoon.