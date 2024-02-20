Furi’s Fancy Knife Sets Are up to 65% off Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While it’s easy to buy a cheap knife block set, the material quality of these blades is usually a reflection of their price, so they’ll dull quite fast. While there’s a notion that fancy, high-grade knives will cost hundreds of dollars for a single blade, there are some affordable but good options out there. As far as knife-makers go, Furi is a great option if you’re looking to stock up on some kitchen essentials.

Furi offers high-quality stainless steel knives, but without price tags that’ll cost you an arm or a leg. These affordable prices are even more reasonable, as a few multi-piece knife block sets are currently on sale for up to 65 per cent off. These are sharp options if you’re looking to get your first set of higher-quality knives, or just need to refresh some of your old standbys.

If you’re after a good cheap knife set, here are the best deals available for Furi’s range.

The best Furi knife set sales

Image: Furi

You can currently pick up the Furi Pro five-piece knife block set on sale for $185.50, down from $449. That’s a fantastic price, especially when you consider that Furi’s online store is listing just the knife block for $169.

This five-piece knife set includes:

Paring knife (9cm)

Utility knife (15cm)

Santoku (17cm)

Bread knife (20cm)

It even comes with a wood block (that’s the fifth piece of this set), so you can easily store them within reach somewhere on your kitchen countertop.

That’s a great lineup of essential kitchen knives and – depending on who you ask – the only four knives you’ll need. The utility knife is a fantastic all-rounder and will help you make quick work of any mid-range food prep. The paring knife is a great, versatile blade when it comes to preparing fruit and vegetables as it’ll let you make more high-precision cuts.

The real star of this set is the Santoku, which can be used for pretty much any prep you need. The Santoku is also fluted, which will help stop food from sticking to the blade. This means you’ll be able to maintain a faster rhythm while making a lot of quick cuts – like chopping veggies – without having to stop and clean your blade.

You can pick up the Furi Pro Wooden Knife Block Set (5-piece) on sale for $185.50 here (down from $449).

Image: Furi

This set is more or less the same as the above one, except it comes with a capsule-shaped knife block made from carbonised acacia and you get a Cook’s knife instead of a paring knife.

Cook’s knife (20cm)

Utility knife (15cm)

Santoku (17cm)

Bread knife (20cm)

You can pick up the Furi Pro Capsule Knife Block Set (5-piece) on sale for $173.65 here (down from $499).

Image: Furi

This set has it all. While you don’t necessarily need all of these knives, it never hurts to have a few extras on hand. Plus, the knife block is magnetic, so you can easily grab what you need while cooking while avoiding any wear that comes from sliding the knife in and out of your standard block.

Here’s what’s in the set:

Santoku (17cm)

Cook’s knife (20cm)

Carving Knife (20cm)

Bread knife (20cm)

Utility knife (15cm)

Asian utility knife (12cm)

You can pick up the Furi Pro Magnetic Hexagonal Knife Block Set (7-piece) on sale for $243.34 here (down from $669).

Image: Furi

If you’re not someone who regularly slices bread, there’s also the Furi Pro acacia three-piece knife set, which is currently on sale for $117.50, down from $289.

This three-piece knife set includes:

Cook’s knife (20cm)

Santoku knife (17cm)

Paring knife (9cm)

That’s not a bad lineup of blades. The only real downside is that it doesn’t come with a knife block, so storage gets a bit trickier if you don’t already have one on hand. The set does include an acacia wood gift case, but depending on the available space in your kitchen, finding a spot for it might be a bit more awkward. However you decide to store your knives, please don’t throw them into your cutlery drawer, as it’s a good way to dull them or even damage your blades.

You can pick up the Furi Pro Acacia Knife Set on sale for $173.65 here (down from $499).

More cheap kitchen knife deals

Image: Furi

If you don’t need a full knife set you can still grab a sharp bargain for a few of Furi’s knives.

Here’s what’s currently on sale:

If you’re using a pull-through sharpener on these blades, make sure it’s the right kind. If you try to sharpen these knives with a sharpener designed for a different edge angle, you’ll end up taking off too much or too little material, and risk ruining your blade. You can check out Lifehacker Australia’s guide to sharpening kitchen knives here.

Image: Furi