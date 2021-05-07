A Break Down of Australia’s Current Border Restrictions [Update]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past year, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. While we had a pretty good run there for a minute, new positive cases mean restrictions are back for certain areas.

If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

(Update 7/5) The NSW Government has released a list of case locations where it is required that you get tested and isolate immediately. You can also use this Google Map to follow hot spots around the country.

As of midday May 6, until 12.01 am 10 May (enforceable from 5:00 pm), the following rules will be observed across the Greater Sydney region (including Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains):

Visitors to households will be limited to 20 guests – including children

Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking)

on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theatres, hospitals, aged care facilities and for front-of-house hospitality staff (except in a hospitality venue when eating or drinking) Drinking while standing up at indoor venues will not be allowed

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings with a strong recommendation that no more than 20 people should be on the dancefloor at any one time

Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.

Restrictions on WA visitors in NSW have loosened. According to the NSW Govt the following rules are still in place:

If you enter NSW from anywhere in Western Australia on or after 12:01am on Saturday 24 April you must complete a declaration form.

If you have been in a ‘place of high concern’ (close or casual contact venue) in Western Australia at the times specified, you must follow the public health advice for testing and self-isolation.

Queensland

Update (7/5) From 1am AEST Friday 7 May 2021, visitors to Queensland who have been to any exposure sites in NSW will need to complete hotel quarantine.

South Australia

(Update 7/5) Visitors to SA who arrived before 12:01 am on 7 May 2021 and have been to any confirmed NSW case locations must complete a COVID test on days 1, 5, and 13 of their stay. They must also enter into quarantine at a “place determined by an authorised officer” for 14 days, and wear a mask at any time they come into contact with others for 14 days from arrival.

After 12:01 am on Friday 7 May 2021, anyone who has been to a NSW case location will not be permitted entry into SA. Exceptions will be made in the case of domestic violence victims.

Western Australia

(Update 7/5) WA has a list of close contact locations requesting that anyone who has visited get tested and isolate. As the ABC reports, WA asks visitors who have been to NSW exposure sites to self-quarantine for 14 days and get a COVID test on days two and 12.

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

Tasmania

(Update 7/5) Tasmania has named a list of high risk areas in NSW and WA, sharing that travellers who have spent time in these areas are not permitted to enter the state – unless approved as an Essential Worker.

There are no other restrictions in place for Tasmania, although all travellers must register their intent to visit.

Northern Territory

(Update 7/5) The Northern Territory has declared that anyone entering the state who has been in a NSW COVID-19 case location must enter into supervised quarantine.

The NT Government website offers a useful checklist of things to consider before travelling to the state including a mandatory Border Entry Form.

ACT

(Update 7/5) Anyone who is entering the ACT or already in the ACT and has been in the Perth or Peel regions in the last 14 days must complete an online declaration form.

Residents of the ACT who have been to a case location in NSW must quarantine. Visitors to the ACT who have been to NSW case locations are not permitted to enter the area.

Victoria

(Update 7/5) Victoria has announced WA is now considered an orange zone. Visitors from orange zones must isolate, get a coronavirus test within 72 hours, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

NSW remains a green zone for Victoria, however, anyone in the state who has visited a case location in NSW must contact the Victorian Department of Health at 1300 651 160, immediately isolate and get tested, and quarantine for 14 days.

New Zealand

New Zealand has paused quarantine-free travel for NSW as of midnight Thursday, May 6.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Travellers are now required to return a negative COVID test before travelling to Australia and masks are now mandatory on flights and in Australian airports.

Australia has temporarily suspended direct flights between India and Australia until 15 May. As of May 3, the Australian government placed a ban on entry into Australia for people who have been in India in the last 14 days. This too will be reconsidered on May 15, despite considerable backlash on the decision to leave Australians stranded in the middle of India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

