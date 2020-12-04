How Many People Can Visit Your House For Christmas This Year?

Christmas is here, team. That’s right, we made it to December 2020. The holiday situation this year is going to look a little different, I’m afraid. There is still a raft of COVID-19 restrictions in place in each state around Australia, and they are all quite different.

With most of Australia’s borders now open it’s possible for many families to unite across the country this December. Here’s what you need to know about each state’s restrictions so you can plan your Christmas get together accordingly.

Christmas Restrictions in New South Wales

On the 2nd of December, the NSW government announced a further easing of restrictions in the state. The new rules are as follows from December 7:

Venues – 1 person per 2sqm (with a minimum of 25 people before the rule applies).

100 people permitted at outdoor gatherings.

Up to 50 visitors in a residence.

Although it’s worth noting that alarm bells have been going off recently after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney, breaking NSW’s COVID-free streak. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops as to whether restrictions will be impacted.

Christmas Restrictions in Victoria

Victoria has entered its last step restrictions which has meant a wave of relief for the valiant Victorians. Here’s how things stand at the moment:

Face masks are no longer mandatory outdoors if you can maintain 1.5m distance. Masks are required in public spaces where you cannot maintain this distance (eg. public transport, supermarkets, walkways).

Groups of 50 may gather in public outdoor spaces.

Up to 15 people from different households can visit a residence at a time.

Christmas Restrictions in Queensland

Queensland’s borders are finally open and things have been going pretty well in the Sunshine State. The recent State of Origin game was even allowed to go ahead at full capacity. But are there any restrictions for Chrissy gatherings? Let’s find out:

Border – visitors can enter QLD without a border declaration pass.

50 people allowed to gather in homes.

100 people allowed to gather in public spaces.

Venues – One person per 2sqm rule applies.

Christmas Restrictions in Tasmania

Tasmania is open for business again, but how many can you have at home for Christmas?

Venues – 250 people for an undivided space indoors, 1000 people in an outdoor space.

Household gatherings are limited to 40 people at a time. Not incl. household residents.

Christmas Restrictions in the ACT

The Australian Capital Territory has eased most of their restrictions and Christmas is calling. But remember that 1.5m bubble where you can.

No limits on visitors in your home.

500 people outdoors (but the 1 person per 2sqm rule applies)

Christmas Restrictions in South Australia

South Australia has had its share of COVID scares recently. Here are the restrictions as they currently stand:

1 person per 4sqm at indoor venues.

1 person per 2sm at outdoor venues.

10 people per private residence.

150 people for a private function.

Christmas Restrictions in Western Australia

The border in Western Australia is still heavily controlled so check what the exemptions are before you plan your travel from interstate. As for gatherings, here’s the situation:

1 person per 2sqm

Capacity limits on major venues and stadiums.

Christmas Restrictions in the Northern Territory

The Northern Territory seems to have it the best with no limits on household gatherings or hospitality venues. Although the 1.5m rule is still encouraged.

No matter where or how you’re celebrating this Christmas, make sure to practice social distancing and good hygiene so we’re not in this mess again come next Christmas.