As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.
The recent news out of Victoria and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions.
Sydney’s Bondi cluster has now grown to 21, with NSW Health confirming the new figures on June 22. The ABC has given a full rundown of those cases here.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that mask-wearing requirements will be extended for another week, and will now include all of Greater Sydney.
In a statement on the update, she said “It is only when you are eating or drinking indoors at a venue that you can’t or shouldn’t wear a mask. In every other circumstance, if you live or are in Sydney, you must wear a mask for another week beyond Wednesday midnight”.
Victoria is easing restrictions slowly, with no locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours confirmed.
How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?
If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help (in addition to government resources).
The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them. Of course, it’s important to stay across government updates in this space, as this will give you the most detailed information (NSW here, QLD here and Victoria here), but this is an additional resource that you may find helpful.
The map has been divvied up into sections according to severity.
All information below is up to date as of 12:54 pm 22/6
Victoria – Test and 14 Days isolation
Boyd Community Hub
Kings Park Apartment Complex
Male Toilets – South Melbourne Central
Padre Coffee South Melbourne
Village Cinemas Crown
Victoria – Isolate until negative test
IGA Sturt Street Plus Liquor
McDonald’s Freshwater Place
Woolworths Melbourne Square (Southbank)
4 Freshwater Place
Kmart Richmond
Queenie’s
Victoria Gardens Food Court
Axil Coffee Roasters Melbourne Central
Sakura Kaiten Sushi II
Kmart Melbourne CBD
Woolworths QV
Dan Murphy’s Melbourne QV
JB Hi-Fi Melbourne Central
Jardin Tan Botanic Gardens
Officeworks South Melbourne
Bunnings Port Melbourne
Nine Yards
Kirkpatrick’s Meats
K&L Fresh Poultry
Asian Grocery Store
Golden Dragon Asian Grocery
South Melbourne Market
Fruits on Coventry
Mister Margherita Pizza South Melbourne
Woolworths South Melbourne
MYER CBD Melbourne
Australia Post Hadfield
Coles Coburg North
Chemist Warehouse Barkly Square
Coles Barkly Square
Kmart Barkly Square
Gradi at Crown
Public Toilets – Crown Casino Level 1 Food Court
Speedway Automotive Petrol Station
IKEA Tempe
Decathlon Tempe
Victoria – Monitor for symptoms
Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre
Chatime Airport West
Mile End Bagels Brunswick
NSW – Test and 14 days isolation
David Jones Bondi Junction
Myer Bondi
Harry’s Coffee & Kitchen
Sourdough Bakery
Belle Cafe
Washoku Vaucluse
Rocco’s
Celeste Catering PTY Ltd.
Event Cinemas Bondi Junction
200 Bus
200 Bus
Northmead Bowls Club
Tea Gardens Hotel – Gaming Room
Fitness First Pitt St Platinum
Fitness First Bond St Platinum
Salvos Stores St Peters
California Nails
Country Road – Birkenhead Outlet
Seed – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet
Nike Birkenhead Point Factory Outlet
The North Face Birkenhead Point
The Broken Drum
Adora Handmade Chocolates Newtown
Macquarie Park Cemetary Cafe & Florist
The Twisted Olive
Wax Car Wash
Bus 614X
Bus 614X
Bus 614X
NSW – Isolate until negative test
Fruitologist Bondi
East Village Shopping Centre
The Health Emporium
Eden Gardens
Woolworths Bondi Junction
Eastgate Shopping Centre
ALDI Bondi Junction
Bondi Junction Interchange
Ichi-Ban Boshi
Daiso Japan
Sunlite Mitre 10 – Bondi Junction
Coles Bondi Eastgate
Chemist Warehouse Sydney Pitt St
Square Sandwiches
Chemist Warehouse Bondi Junction
Chemist Warehouse Oxford St
Woolworths Metro Pitt St Mall
Bakers Delight Wynyard
Westfield Bondi Junction
bp Truckstop Baulkham Hills
Bondi Junction Level 5 Food Court
Meriton Suites Bondi Junction
NAB Westfield Bondi Junction
Alkalizer
Castle Hill Aquatic Centre
Spotlight Castle Hill
Contents International Design | Luxury Furniture Store Sydney
Birkenhead PBO Food Court & Female Toilet
Adventure Megastore Birkenhead
Kathmandu Birkenhead
Macpac Birkenhead Outlet
Papaya Outlet – Birkenhead Point
Chemist Warehouse Birkenhead Point SC
Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet
Christensen Copenhagen
Maje Drummoyne
ASICS Factory Outlet Birkenhead Point
Top Juice Birkenhead Point
Bed Bath N’ Table Birkenhead Point
icebreaker Drummoyne
Adairs Roseby St, Drummoyne
ALDI Drummoyne
Priceline Pharmacy Birkenhead Point
Flower Power Garden Centre Glenhaven
Coles Hurstville
Harris Farm Markets Leichhardt
BIG W Merrylands
Oporto – Merrylands Stockland
Greenwood Grocer
Harris Farm Markets Potts Point
Baby Bunting Shellharbour
MLC Centre Food Court
Coles Wynyard
Hero Sushi George St
Field To Fork Vaucluse
Plants Plus Cumberland Forest
Coles Zetland
Lorna Jane – Zetland
Taste Growers Market
Newtown Train Station
Campbelltown Train Station
Bondi Junction Train Station
Central Train Station
2-4 Holden St
Bus 600
Bus 600
Bus 426
Bus 426
NSW – Monitor for symptoms
Bondi Junction Level 4
Bondi Junction Station, Stand J
Limousine Car Park – Sydney Airport
Mint Fresh IGA X-press Arthur St
Sydney Hills Gymnastics, Castle Hill
Stockland Merrylands Shopping Centre
De Salt Cafe & restaurant
Piccolo Me 93 George St
Oriental Tucker Box
The Gardens Cafe World Square
Kingswood Coffee Worldsquare
Queensland – Test and 14 days isolation
Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre
Cotton On DFO Brisbane Airport
Queensland – Isolate until negative test
DFO Brisbane Airport
Brisbane CBD
Park Regis North Quay
Hamilton Harbour Residences
ACT – Isolate until further advice provided by ACT Health
National Gallery of Australia
Via Dolce Pasticceria
Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see information about the area you may have visited. Check government updates for specific times and official advice on what to do next.
This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.
