Stay on Top of Australia’s COVID-19 Hot Spots With This Google Map

As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.

The recent news out of Victoria and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions.

Sydney’s Bondi cluster has now grown to 21, with NSW Health confirming the new figures on June 22. The ABC has given a full rundown of those cases here.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that mask-wearing requirements will be extended for another week, and will now include all of Greater Sydney.

In a statement on the update, she said “It is only when you are eating or drinking indoors at a venue that you can’t or shouldn’t wear a mask. In every other circumstance, if you live or are in Sydney, you must wear a mask for another week beyond Wednesday midnight”.

Victoria is easing restrictions slowly, with no locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours confirmed.

How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?

If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help (in addition to government resources).

The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them. Of course, it’s important to stay across government updates in this space, as this will give you the most detailed information (NSW here, QLD here and Victoria here), but this is an additional resource that you may find helpful.

The map has been divvied up into sections according to severity.

All information below is up to date as of 12:54 pm 22/6

Victoria – Test and 14 Days isolation

Boyd Community Hub

Kings Park Apartment Complex

Male Toilets – South Melbourne Central

Padre Coffee South Melbourne

Village Cinemas Crown

Victoria – Isolate until negative test

IGA Sturt Street Plus Liquor

McDonald’s Freshwater Place

Woolworths Melbourne Square (Southbank)

4 Freshwater Place

Kmart Richmond

Queenie’s

Victoria Gardens Food Court

Axil Coffee Roasters Melbourne Central

Sakura Kaiten Sushi II

Kmart Melbourne CBD

Woolworths QV

Dan Murphy’s Melbourne QV

JB Hi-Fi Melbourne Central

Jardin Tan Botanic Gardens

Officeworks South Melbourne

Bunnings Port Melbourne

Nine Yards

Kirkpatrick’s Meats

K&L Fresh Poultry

Asian Grocery Store

Golden Dragon Asian Grocery

South Melbourne Market

Fruits on Coventry

Mister Margherita Pizza South Melbourne

Woolworths South Melbourne

MYER CBD Melbourne

Australia Post Hadfield

Coles Coburg North

Chemist Warehouse Barkly Square

Coles Barkly Square

Kmart Barkly Square

Gradi at Crown

Public Toilets – Crown Casino Level 1 Food Court

Speedway Automotive Petrol Station

IKEA Tempe

Decathlon Tempe

Victoria – Monitor for symptoms

Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre

Chatime Airport West

Mile End Bagels Brunswick

NSW – Test and 14 days isolation

David Jones Bondi Junction

Myer Bondi

Harry’s Coffee & Kitchen

Sourdough Bakery

Belle Cafe

Washoku Vaucluse

Rocco’s

Celeste Catering PTY Ltd.

Event Cinemas Bondi Junction

200 Bus

200 Bus

Northmead Bowls Club

Tea Gardens Hotel – Gaming Room

Fitness First Pitt St Platinum

Fitness First Bond St Platinum

Salvos Stores St Peters

California Nails

Country Road – Birkenhead Outlet

Seed – Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet

Nike Birkenhead Point Factory Outlet

The North Face Birkenhead Point

The Broken Drum

Adora Handmade Chocolates Newtown

Macquarie Park Cemetary Cafe & Florist

The Twisted Olive

Wax Car Wash

Bus 614X

Bus 614X

Bus 614X

NSW – Isolate until negative test

Fruitologist Bondi

East Village Shopping Centre

The Health Emporium

Eden Gardens

Woolworths Bondi Junction

Eastgate Shopping Centre

ALDI Bondi Junction

Bondi Junction Interchange

Ichi-Ban Boshi

Daiso Japan

Sunlite Mitre 10 – Bondi Junction

Coles Bondi Eastgate

Chemist Warehouse Sydney Pitt St

Square Sandwiches

Chemist Warehouse Bondi Junction

Chemist Warehouse Oxford St

Woolworths Metro Pitt St Mall

Bakers Delight Wynyard

Westfield Bondi Junction

bp Truckstop Baulkham Hills

Bondi Junction Level 5 Food Court

Meriton Suites Bondi Junction

NAB Westfield Bondi Junction

Alkalizer

Castle Hill Aquatic Centre

Spotlight Castle Hill

Contents International Design | Luxury Furniture Store Sydney

Birkenhead PBO Food Court & Female Toilet

Adventure Megastore Birkenhead

Kathmandu Birkenhead

Macpac Birkenhead Outlet

Papaya Outlet – Birkenhead Point

Chemist Warehouse Birkenhead Point SC

Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet

Christensen Copenhagen

Maje Drummoyne

ASICS Factory Outlet Birkenhead Point

Top Juice Birkenhead Point

Bed Bath N’ Table Birkenhead Point

icebreaker Drummoyne

Adairs Roseby St, Drummoyne

ALDI Drummoyne

Priceline Pharmacy Birkenhead Point

Flower Power Garden Centre Glenhaven

Coles Hurstville

Harris Farm Markets Leichhardt

BIG W Merrylands

Oporto – Merrylands Stockland

Greenwood Grocer

Harris Farm Markets Potts Point

Baby Bunting Shellharbour

MLC Centre Food Court

Coles Wynyard

Hero Sushi George St

Field To Fork Vaucluse

Plants Plus Cumberland Forest

Coles Zetland

Lorna Jane – Zetland

Taste Growers Market

Newtown Train Station

Campbelltown Train Station

Bondi Junction Train Station

Central Train Station

2-4 Holden St

Bus 600

Bus 600

Bus 426

Bus 426

NSW – Monitor for symptoms

Bondi Junction Level 4

Bondi Junction Station, Stand J

Limousine Car Park – Sydney Airport

Mint Fresh IGA X-press Arthur St

Sydney Hills Gymnastics, Castle Hill

Stockland Merrylands Shopping Centre

De Salt Cafe & restaurant

Piccolo Me 93 George St

Oriental Tucker Box

The Gardens Cafe World Square

Kingswood Coffee Worldsquare

Queensland – Test and 14 days isolation

Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre

Cotton On DFO Brisbane Airport

Queensland – Isolate until negative test

DFO Brisbane Airport

Brisbane CBD

Park Regis North Quay

Hamilton Harbour Residences

ACT – Isolate until further advice provided by ACT Health

National Gallery of Australia

Via Dolce Pasticceria

Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see information about the area you may have visited. Check government updates for specific times and official advice on what to do next.

This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.