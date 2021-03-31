This Chunky 100GB Mobile Plan Is Only $30

Having a SIM-only that doesn’t meet your mobile data needs can be frustrating. If you keep hitting your cap before the month is over, you’ll be paying out the nose to recharge it.

Launched back in September of 2019, and by powered by Optus Mobile Network, Circles.Life offers three fairly cheap mobile plans with solid chunks of data. Those cheap plans have just gotten cheaper, because the telco is currently running a 20% off deal across its SIM-only plans.

You can check out the Circles.Life deals below:

This deal lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Circles.Life and reverts back to full price once the period ends. However, these plans have no contracts, so you’re free to leave it whenever you please. Depending on which plan you take, you’ll save $48 to $96 over the 12 months.

There’s an additional offer available for Circles.Life’s 20GB plan, which has had its monthly data allowance bumped up to 50GB of data per month. So, not only will you be getting a price discount you’ll also be getting over double the data.

The 20/50GB and 100GB plans also come with 3GB Bill Shock Protection, so if you cap your monthly allowance you’ll get an additional 3GB of data at no extra cost.

These Circles.Life offers are available until April 31, so you’ve got the rest of the month to consider if any of these plans are right for you. But if you’re someone who is constantly dishing out extra cash to pay for data bump ups because you keep capping your allowance, these plans are solid budget options.

How does this 100GB plan compare to other telcos?

So how does this Circles.Life deal stack up with other SIM-only plans? Compared to the other mobile plans with 100GB of monthly data, the SIM-only plan offered by Circles.Life is the cheapest available for that data tier.

You can check out a full comparison in the table below: