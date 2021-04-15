Peanut Butter Baked Oats Takes 5 Minutes of Prep For Breakfast Heaven

The cooler months are officially upon us, friends. And in my house, that means it’s oats season. Oats are a well-loved breakfast option for loads of reasons. They’re warming (which you want on a chilly morning), they’re quick and easy, and they’re versatile as hell.

The latest trend to take over the world of oats has come by way of TikTok, of course, and it is seriously taking off in popularity. That trend would be baked oats. The dish looks exactly like a cake and has been combined with every flavour from chocolate to hundreds and thousands.

Whether you want to take this trend and make it a healthy brekkie option or an indulgent treat is completely up to you, and there are plenty of ways to create both.

Our pals at Uncle Tobys have shared a recipe option by TikTok creator Audrey Saurus that’s a perfect balance of both if you ask me. It’s a little bit sweet, but also packed with a lot of healthy goodies. This dish requires just five minutes of prep time and about 20 – 25 minutes in the oven.

Check out the recipe below.

Peanut Butter and Berry Baked Oats

Serves 1

What you’ll need:

1/3 cup Uncle Tobys traditional rolled oats

1/4 cup milk or non-dairy milk alternative

1-2 tbsp maple syrup or preferred sweetener

1 egg

1/2 banana

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1-2 tsp peanut butter (to taste)

A handful of assorted berries

1 tsp Chia seeds

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Oil a ramekin or baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes at 175oC until just set Garnish with berries, chia seeds, and peanut butter, and serve warm

If you want more takes on the TikTok baked oats trend – which has had 553.1M views at the point of publishing, by the by – here are a handful of other standout options.

Salted caramel baked oats

Vegan honey almond baked oats

Blueberry muffin baked oats

Funfetti (hundreds and thousands) baked oats

Carrot cake baked oats

Enjoy your new favourite breakfast dish, friends.