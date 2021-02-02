How to Watch the 2021 Super Bowl Live in Australia

Even in a worldwide pandemic, sport finds a way. America’s biggest sporting event of the year, the 2021 NFL Super Bowl, is taking place on Monday, February 8. Here’s how you can watch the action from Australia.

What time is the Super Bowl Airing in Australia?

The Super Bowl takes place on the 7th of February in the US, which translates to Monday the 8th for Australians. The game will kick off at 3:30pm PST which means Aussies can catch the game at these times:

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT, SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours so settle in for a long day.

Where to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on free-to-air channels 7 and 7Mate or on their catch up service 7plus. It will also be shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription.

If you’re looking for a streaming option, Kayo will once again have the Super Bowl live on its platform in 2021. Check out more about the streaming service’s Super Bowl screening here.

Given that venues are mostly open again across Australia if you’re hoping to venture out to watch the Super Bowl many local pubs and sports bars have previously aired the game. It’s worth checking with your local to see if they’ll be opening early to show the Super Bowl.

Who is playing?

Super Bowl LV is being held in Tampa, Florida this year, which is also a home stadium for one of the playing teams. Facing off in this year’s championship game are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are the defending champions, having beat the San Francisco 49ers last year, but experts are predicting this will be a close game.

What to expect from Super Bowl LV

In-person attendance will be strictly limited this year with a 22,000 limit in the 65,000 person stadium. The league also gifted 7,500 of these spots to vaccinated health care workers.

There will, of course, be a half-time show for the Super Bowl this year. Set to perform is Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. (If you’re like to relive the gift that was JLo x Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl performance, you can do that here.)

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for this year? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted Super Bowl slots this year. However, given the state of the world this year, some advertising companies have chosen to direct their funds to COVID-19 relief instead.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards.