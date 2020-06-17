How to Watch the NRL 2020 Season, Online and Free

Despite the looming threat of coronavirus in Australia, the NRL 2020 season has returned albeit without a crowd.

With a huge number of live sports around the world cancelled as coronavirus spread, the NRL and its football rival AFL are some of the only ones to since return. With many Australians still preferring to stay in self-isolation despite the drop in local cases, a spot of footy might just be what you need to break up the monotony.

The NRL started its Premiership season on 12 March and played the first two rounds before it was indefinitely postponed. It later returned to screens on Thursday 28 May with the Broncos versing the Eels and will continue on with the remainder of the season, provided COVID-19 doesn’t’ flare back up. Check out the full season’s match up on the NRL’s site.

How to watch the NRL 2020 season online

You can tune into the NRL using Foxtel’s sport app, Kayo, to avoid forking out for a full Foxtel subscription. You can download Kayo and sign up for the basic or premium membership for $25 or $35 a month, respectively. The only difference is for $10 more a month, you will be able to watch the footy on three screens instead of two.

Either way, it’s cheaper than Foxtel’s sports packages, which start at $59 a month, unless you have good negotiating skills.

If you are new to Kayo, you will get a free 14-day trial to cover the next few games at least.

You can stream three games per week — Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday afternoon — for free on Nine’s app, 9Now. In fact, you can also watch all the finals — including the grand final — without paying a cent.

How to watch the games on free-to-air TV

If you still have an antenna in your house, you’re in luck. Once again, the NRL — a range of footy shows to compliment the season — will be broadcast on Channel Nine.

As with all of Nine’s coverage, it will only be a game on Thursday night, Friday night and Sunday. In the last five rounds of the season, you can also catch an extra Saturday night game. Plus, Nine has rights to every single finals game including the grand final.

How to watch NRL overseas

If you are overseas and want to tune in, you can also use the Watch NRL subscription app. It will allow you to access all games from outside of Australia live and on demand.

