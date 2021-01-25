From Motor Racing to A-League, Here’s What You Can Get For Free On Kayo

Sporting fans, look alive because we have some pretty exciting news for you all. In the wee hours of January 25, sporting streaming service Kayo announced they were kicking off a new offering titled ‘Kayo Freebies’.

The new feature will give streamers access to a selection of live sports, entertainment shows and documentaries for the reasonable price of precisely nothing.

Kayo Freebies is set to go live later in January 2021. Folks will be able to access the free content through both the website kayosports.com.au and the Kayo Sports app.

The platform’s first free sporting event will be the Mt Panorama 500 Supercar race on February 26, 2021 (mark your calendars, friends!). The sports streaming service has also highlighted that “a selection” of A-League and W-League games will be shown on the free platform over the coming months.

Kayo has shared that more details are on the way in this area, so keep a keen eye. It appears a fair chunk of content will be shared through this new free streaming service.

How do I get access to Kayo Freebies?

According to the team behind Kayo, you can register for Kayo Freebies by downloading the Kayo App and creating an account. The games and shows will be available cost-free; they won’t require credit card details or any other payment information at the registration point. Just sign up and start watching.

In a statement on the new update, Kayo shared:

“Freebies will have new live events each month, regular live games from selected sports together with replays, Kayo Minis and special events featuring documentaries and classic matches.”

The Kayo Sports app is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

Happy watching, people.