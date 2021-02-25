This Mobile Plan Gets You Unlimited Data and a Tree Planted on Your Behalf

Felix, a sub-brand of TPG, launched back in October last year, offering a single unlimited mobile data plan that was capped at an unfortunately low speed of 5Mbps. This unlimited mobile data plan has since been given an upgrade, and is now capped at 20Mbps, with a monthly cost of $35.

What really makes Felix stand out from other mobile plans, is that its certified carbon neutral by the Climate Active initiative. It’s also the first Australian telco to be powered by 100% renewable electricity. As an additional bonus, for every month you’re with Felix, it will plant a tree on your behalf.

READ MORE Moose Mobile’s 20GB Data Plan Just Got Even Cheaper

This Felix mobile plan also includes unlimited standard talk and text in Australia. There’s also no lock-in contract, so you’re free to give it the flick if it isn’t meet your needs. You can also score $5 off your next bill if you refer a friend to sign up for Felix (your friend will also get $5 off their first bill).

Felix is powered by the Vodafone 4G/3G network.

How good is 20Mbps? If you use your phone to watch a lot of YouTube videos or stream movies via Netflix or Stan, 5Mbps is the recommended minimum speed for high definition video streaming.

The same goes for streaming any tunes via Spotify or Apple Music. 20Mpbs is more than enough to keep the stream running at a consistently good quality.

Felix also report that this speed will allow you to take video calls in HD quality – although the telco notes that the stream quality may drop down to SD quality during periods of network congestion.

READ MORE You Can Score 35GB of Mobile Data for Just $15 Right Now

Here’s how Felix compares to other mobile plans