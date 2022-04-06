Circles.Life Has a 100GB Sim-Only Plan For Just $28, but the Deal Won’t Last Long

Optus-powered provider Circles.Life is currently offering a 100GB SIM-only plan for just $28 per month for your entire first year with the telco. While you’d typically pay $45 per month, using the promo code WHISTLEOUT100 will save you $17 per month.

Once your first year is up, you’ll go back to paying $45 per month, but since the Circles.Life plan is contract-free, you’re always free to swap providers if you find a better deal. The one-year discount period is also a nice improvement over the typical six-month offers we see in the telco industry.

If that’s still not enough data, Circles.Life offers 3GB top-ups for $10. That’s a lot more generous than the 1GB a tenner would typically get you on most providers.

This offer runs until April 7.

When compared to the broader market, Circles stacks up pretty well. Here’s a look at plans with at least 100GB of data.

felix is an interesting alternative where you’ll pay $35 per month for an unlimited data plan, but with speeds capped to 20Mbps. That’s a little bit slower than an NBN 25 connection, but still fast enough for most online activities. felix is powered by the Vodafone network.

Vodafone has its own deal, where you can get a 200GB allowance for $50 per month. Unlike most other deals, this offer lasts for the life of your plan. You won’t get a reduced data allowance or a higher monthly bill down the line. You’ll also nab yourself three months of free Amazon Music.

SpinTel also has a 200GB plan, where you’ll pay $55 for your first six months and $65 per month thereafter. SpinTel is also powered by the Optus networks, but unlike Circles’ offering, this plan also has 5G connectivity.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.